State wrestling: East's Baustert gives Lincoln its lone state champion in Class A

In each of the previous three years, there were at least three champions combined from the Lincoln schools. East alone had three champs last season.

After Baustert won, he sat on the mat for a few moments. Then he pointed to the crowd, where signs had been made to celebrate his 100th career victory, which happened in the title match. He’s only lost 13 matches.

Baustert had already beaten Heelan four times this season. And before those 15 matches in high school, they went against each other in youth wrestling.

“We’re good friends off the mat,” Baustert said. “You kind of have to be if you’re going to be wrestling somebody that much.”

Baustert finished with a perfect 20-0 record. That’s not many matches for a state champion. First, the start of the season was delayed for Lincoln Public Schools due to COVID-19, and then Baustert missed about 10 matches as he worked to get in the best weight class for him in the Spartans’ lineup.

Baustert was thrilled to get to wrestle any matches.