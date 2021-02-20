State wrestling: Dylan Vodicka honors late father with state championship — 'He'd be so proud'

OMAHA — David City’s Dylan Vodicka didn’t want to stay on the mat after winning his second straight state championship Saturday.
Instead, he ran up to Section 123 in CHI Health Center Omaha to embrace his mom, Julianne.
“I just wanted to be there with her,” he said. "I know how much she’s hurting and it’s just something good to come along. I’m happy to be there with people I care most about."
It was an emotional day for Vodicka, who won his state title without his father, Jim, who passed away in December. His father had always been there for Dylan’s wrestling journey as they both got to know the sport together when Vodicka started in kindergarten.
“Every weekend, two to three tournaments and just having the sport grow, growing my talent and having the sport grow on him along the way,” said Vodicka, a two-time state champion. “He was new to it, too, so this was something that bonded us.”
Vodicka was always a driven person, but after his dad passed away, he reached levels of drive that Scouts coach Tanner Thiem couldn’t believe.
“He has the ability to fight through adversity like no kid I’ve ever met,” said Thiem. “Just the leadership skills on top of that, and he’s probably one of the most driven kids I’ve ever coached.”
“There was no doubt in his mind that he was going to win a title and he’s going to wreck everybody in front of him.”
It was still a special year for Vodicka, who capped off an undefeated 54-0 campaign that included breaking the school career wins record with 184.
He’ll continue his wrestling career next fall for Nebraska-Kearney.
“I know he’s watching,” said Vodicka. “He’d be so proud.”
