State wrestling: Dylan Vodicka honors late father with state championship — 'He'd be so proud'

OMAHA — David City’s Dylan Vodicka didn’t want to stay on the mat after winning his second straight state championship Saturday.

Instead, he ran up to Section 123 in CHI Health Center Omaha to embrace his mom, Julianne.

“I just wanted to be there with her,” he said. "I know how much she’s hurting and it’s just something good to come along. I’m happy to be there with people I care most about."

It was an emotional day for Vodicka, who won his state title without his father, Jim, who passed away in December. His father had always been there for Dylan’s wrestling journey as they both got to know the sport together when Vodicka started in kindergarten.

“Every weekend, two to three tournaments and just having the sport grow, growing my talent and having the sport grow on him along the way,” said Vodicka, a two-time state champion. “He was new to it, too, so this was something that bonded us.”

Vodicka was always a driven person, but after his dad passed away, he reached levels of drive that Scouts coach Tanner Thiem couldn’t believe.