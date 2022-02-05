State wrestling duals: Millard South stays atop Class A; Bennington takes Class B on night's last match

Millard South rattled off six straight wins in the championship clash to repeat as Class A champions in the state wrestling duals Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

The state dual championships did not take place last year because of the pandemic.

But the Patriots picked up where they left off in 2020 when they won Class A. They capped Saturday's run with a 45-27 win against Grand Island, dominating the middleweight classes.

Tyler Antoniak, who just signed with Arizona State, picked up a major-decision victory at 152 pounds, and Henry Reilly (160), Antrell Taylor (170) and Caeden Olin (182) followed with pinfall wins.

Millard South, which won last year's team state title, has won six state dual titles since the dual championships were added in 2013.

After dropping its first-round match to Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln East bounced back to top Columbus 41-25 and North Platte 40-33 to take fifth place.

Class B

The most dramatic finish came in Class B, where it came down to the last match.

Luke MacDonald pinned Blair's Thomas Chikos at 195 pounds for extra points, which Bennington needed to edge the Bears 33-32 for the Badgers' first state duals title.

A Bennington forfeit at 170 and Kaden Sears' 3-1 win over Blake Boehmer at 182 gave the Bears a five-point lead before MacDonald's quick pin sealed it for Bennington.

Bennington reached the final with a 47-25 first-round win against Broken Bow and a 49-25 win against Waverly in the semifinals.

Waverly, competing in its first state duals, defeated Hastings 38-30 for third place.

The Vikings trailed Hastings 30-29 before winning the last three matches, including pins at 182 (Harrison Smith) and 195 (Wyatt Fanning).

Garrett Rine (switching between 138 and 145 pounds), Drew Moser (145 and 152) and Trevor Brown (285) each went 3-0 for the Vikings.

Class C

Aquinas rolled the competition to repeat as Class C champion.

The Monarchs defeated crosstown rival David City 55-15 in the first round, St. Paul 50-18 in the semifinals and Battle Creek 48-18 in the championship match.

Zander Kavan (113 pounds), Jakob Kavan (120), Jacob Moravec (132), Hunter Vandenberg (138), Christopher Nickolite (152), Paul Buresh (195) and Paul Buresh (220) each went 3-0 for the Monarchs.

St. Paul edged O'Neill 39-38 for third place.

Fillmore Central defeated David City for fifth place.

Class D

With a field of eight teams never having won a title, Class D was guaranteed a first-time champion Saturday.

It was Sutherland celebrating in the end. The Sailors defeated Mullen 58-19 in the championship match.

Sutherland recorded seven pinfall victories against the Broncos.

