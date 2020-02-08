State wrestling dual championships, 2/8

Wrestling
STATE DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
In Kearney
CLASS A
Quarterfinals: Millard South def. Columbus, 51-21; Norfolk def. Omaha Burke, 45-30, Lincoln East def. Millard North, 50-21; Grand Island def. Kearney, 41-28.
Semifinals: Millard South def. Norfolk, 60-10; Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 46-30.
Cons. Semifinals: Columbus def. Omaha Burke, 40-30; Kearney def. Millard North, 53-21.
1st: Millard South def. Lincoln East, 49-18.
3rd: Grand Island def. Norfolk, 45-29.
5th: Columbus def. Kearney 36-30.
CLASS B
Quarterfinals: Hastings def. Minden, 61-18; Bennington def. Central City, 55-18; Pierce def. Blair, 36-35; Gering def. Adams Central, 34-33.
Semifinals: Hastings def. Bennington, 41-28; Pierce def. Gering, 42-33.
Cons. Semifinals: Central City def. Minden, 51-30; Blair def. Adams Central, 40-22.
1st: Hastings def. Pierce, 54-24.
3rd: Bennington def. Gering, 41-36.
5th: Central City def. Blair, 39-30.
CLASS C
Quarterfinals: Aquinas def. Raymond Central, 62-9; Logan View def. Amherst, 39-33; David City def. Conestoga, 52-24; Valentine def. Battle Creek, 52-27.
Semifinals: Aquinas def. Logan View, 42-27; Valentine def. David City, 36-35.
Cons. Semifinals: Amherst def. Raymond Central, 49-24; Conestoga def. Battle Creek, 45-33.
1st: Aquinas def. Valentine, 39-31.
3rd:David City def. Logan View, 42-27.
5th: Amherst def. Conestoga, 48-30.
CLASS D
Quarterfinals: Plainview def. Windside, 76-4; Mullen def. Pender, 49-27; Burwell def. Elkhorn Valley, 54-27, Neligh-Oakdale def. Maxwell, 40-39.
Semifinals: Plainview def. Mullen, 50-14; Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 43-33.
Cons. Semifinals: Winside def. Pender 40-24; Maxwell def. Elkhorn Valley, 54-30.
1st: Plainview def. Burwell, 54-21.
3rd: Neligh-Oakdale def. Mullen, 42-39.
5th: Maxwell def. Winside, 54-30.
Undefeated wrestlers (3-0, All classes): 106--Bongers, David City; Lauridsen, Bennington; 113--Kavan, Aquinas; Chavez, Gering; Schindler, David City; Coyle, Millard South; Heelan, Kearney; 120--Vandenburg, Aquinas; Ruff, Gering; Marshall, Mullen; Adams, Millard South; Phillips, Burwell; 126--Nagle, Gering; Frahm, Plainview; Shileds, Amherst; Kunz, Central City; Weidner, Hastings; Gholson, Maxwell; 132--Escalante, Winside; Karls, Blair, Knopick, Millard South; Brown, Hastings; 138--Krolikowski, Valentine; Frost, Blair; Antoniak, Millard South; Smith, Kearney; 145--McGinley, Valentine; Taylor, Millard South; Puck, Bennington; 152--Eller, Aquinas; Dragon, Conestoga; Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale; Robertson, Millard South; McBride, Kearney; 160--Olson, Valentine; Smith, Millard South; Moore, Central City; Ostrom, Burwell; 170--Vodicka, David City; Miller, Norfolk; Gallaway, Amherst; 182--Hanson, Blair; Kessler, Mullen; Papge, Hastings; Larsen, Blair; Stubbs, Maxwell; 220--Trumble, Millard South; Potts, Amherst; Rodriguez, Grand Island; Kuehler, Pierce; 285--Ingwersen, David City; Soukup, Blair; Hoy, Millard South; Isele, Grand Island; Callejas, Hastings.