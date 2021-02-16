State wrestling: Coaches and officials are thankful to see the finish line after pressure to halt season in November

The gold medals will not be handed out until Thursday and Saturday nights this week.
But when the state tournament starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha, there will be a great sense of accomplishment among wrestlers, coaches, officials and the NSAA.
Though it will look different, there will be a state wrestling tournament. Memories and pins will be made, emotions will fill up the arena and fans will be cheering. Four team champions will be crowned. Fifty-four wrestlers will take gold medals home.
"I just feel very, very grateful for these kids to be able to have that experience to be able to compete at the state tournament, the district tournament," Lincoln East co-head coach Jeff Rutledge said. "So many memories are formed through these experiences and really lives are changed for the better because of experiencing a win or dealing with a loss."
Ron Higdon, who oversees wrestling for the NSAA, was at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday helping get things set up for the now four-day tournament.
"We're just thankful that we're able to do it, to be quite honest with you," Higdon said.
Watch football, Higdon told the wrestling community in August. If high school football would struggle to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic, then wrestling didn't stand a chance.
Football showed it could be done, but when COVID-19 cases reached high rates in October and November, there was pressure on wrestling.
"We get to November and we have a whole litany of people that want us to shut down wrestling specifically," Higdon said. "We trekked through it and said, 'We're going to go and we're at least going to try,' and we've had unbelievable success."
To Higdon's knowledge, wrestling tournaments did not turn into super-spreader events. Coaches, wrestlers and spectators followed the necessary protocols to keep a season going, and now comes Omaha.
No doubt, it will look different.
Friday night at state wrestling, the semifinal round, is one of the most electrifying on a high school sports calendar. Now semifinals in Class A and B will come with breakfast.
The tournament is four days instead of three, and seating capacity will be capped at less than 50%.
The biggest hiccup has been ticket sales, which has led to some frustration from fans. In the past, ticket packages were sent to each school, and parents and fans were able to grab tickets in bunches so they can sit together. The arena would be dotted with communities.
However, tickets are being sold in groups of two, four and six for this year's tournament, which is spreading people out and away from other family members. It's a directive that came from Douglas County, CHI Health Center Omaha and Ticketmaster, which ultimately implemented the distribution process to cut down on online ticket scalping.
"It's different and it's not ideal, honestly," Higdon said. "If we can do it our typical way, obviously we would choose that, but we can't right now. You have to put things in perspective because there's a lot of states that aren't able to do anything and we're able to finish our season and have a championship."
Many coaches and athletes feel the same way.
All coach Nate Olson wanted was his talented Millard South team to have a chance to be part of a memorable season.
There have been a lot of moments of anxiety since November, Olson said. What if someone on his team gets COVID? What if the team gets it?
Outside of a couple of wrestlers having to sit out a week due to contract tracing, Millard South has been able to get through it.
"Luckily the administrators, the people in Millard and the people at the NSAA have done a great job of getting rules and procedures set for us," Olson said. "Just having those people in charge, taking a huge interest in what we're doing and allowing us to compete was pretty incredible."
Said Rutledge, "There's so much time and energy that is put into putting on a season like this from coaches to administrators to (LPS activities director) Kathi Wieskamp to Ron Higdon at the NSAA. I think Nebraska, the way the season worked out is a testament to the fantastic leadership we have."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.