State wrestling: Coaches and officials are thankful to see the finish line after pressure to halt season in November

The biggest hiccup has been ticket sales, which has led to some frustration from fans. In the past, ticket packages were sent to each school, and parents and fans were able to grab tickets in bunches so they can sit together. The arena would be dotted with communities.

However, tickets are being sold in groups of two, four and six for this year's tournament, which is spreading people out and away from other family members. It's a directive that came from Douglas County, CHI Health Center Omaha and Ticketmaster, which ultimately implemented the distribution process to cut down on online ticket scalping.

"It's different and it's not ideal, honestly," Higdon said. "If we can do it our typical way, obviously we would choose that, but we can't right now. You have to put things in perspective because there's a lot of states that aren't able to do anything and we're able to finish our season and have a championship."

Many coaches and athletes feel the same way.

All coach Nate Olson wanted was his talented Millard South team to have a chance to be part of a memorable season.

There have been a lot of moments of anxiety since November, Olson said. What if someone on his team gets COVID? What if the team gets it?