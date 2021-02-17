State wrestling: Class D team scoring and Thursday's semifinal matchups

Wrestling
TEAM SCORING
Plainview 57, Elkhorn Valley 40½, Burwell 33½, Southwest 35, Sutherland 34, Winside 33½, East Butler 33, North Central 33, Thayer Central 32½, Ansley/Litchfield 32, Mullen 30, Sandhills/Thedford 28, Arapahoe 27, Palmer 27, Maxwell 26, Neligh-Oakdale 22, Garden County 19, Summerland 18, Twin Loup 17, Kenesaw 16, Bayard 15, Brady 15, Howells-Dodge 15, Superior 15, Elm Creek 14, Perkins County 13, Southern Valley 13, S-E-M 13, Superior 12, Weeping Water 12, Axtell 11, Bayard 11, Doniphan-Trumbull 11, Freeman 11, Hi-Line 11, Hyannis 11, Sandhills Valley 10½, Alma 10, Pender 10, Elgin/PJ 9, High Plains 9, Pleasanton 9, Hitchcock County 8, Creighton 7, Fullerton 7, North Platte St. Pat's 7, Shelton 7, Stanton 6, Guardian Angels CC 5, Hemingford 5, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 5, Cambridge 4, Central Valley 4, Scriber-Snyder 4, Clarkson/Leigh 3, Crawford 3, Franklin 3, Hastings SC 3, Medicine Valley 3, Meridian 2, Minatare 2, Morrill 2, Overton 2, South Loup 2, Anselmo-Merna 1, Shely-Rising City 1, Wauneta-Palisade 1.
THURSDAY'S SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
106--Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton (23-8) vs. Eli Lanham, Plainview (41-0); Hayden Neeman, Superior (39-1) vs. Layne Sturek, Pender (47-8).
113--Jacob Fox, Axtell (38-9) vs. Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (45-0); Carter Beckman, Elgin/PJ (32-8) vs. Lane Bohac, East Butler (30-5).
120--Cayden Ellis, Winside (40-5) vs. Scout Ashburn (Plainview), 45-1; Zach Hartl, Elkhorn Valley (26-4) vs. Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley (38-0).
126--Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley (44-0) vs. Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw (36-3); Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) vs. Zach Dickau, North Central (37-5).
132--Jeremy Larson, Brady (46-0) vs. Thomas Klemesrud, North Central (36-10); Drake Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull (24-8) vs. Jon Peterka, Sutherland (45-6).
138--Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water (46-6) vs. Garrett Latimer, Southwest (50-4); Reed Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (38-12) vs. Keagan Mosel, Plainview (38-9).
145--Dominic Stewart, Thayer Central (46-7) vs. Xavier Perez, Elm Creek (36-6); Ruger Reimers, Palmer (50-2) vs. Gabe Escalante, Winside (43-5).
152--Ayden Molzahn, Alma (35-3) vs. Matt VanPelt, Southwest (46-1); Colton Holthus, Garden County (46-2) vs. Levi Lewis, North Central (34-5).
160--Brody Dickinson, Freeman (47-3) vs. Trevin Brecka, East Butler (26-10); Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (42-1) vs. Wyatt Jenkins, Arapahoe (23-4).
170--Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge (47-7) vs. Alizae Mejia, Plainview (29-4); Hunter Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield (30-5) vs. Conner Schutz, Hi-Line (31-0).
182--Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield (41-4) vs. Brett Bridger, Fullerton (35-7); Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford (46-1) vs. Chase Pawlowski, Pleasanton (8-4).
195--Colton Thiele, Summerland (28-8) vs. Gunner Reimers, Palmer (39-2); Gavin White, Sutherland (40-2) vs. Alex Gideon, Burwell (29-4).
220--Luke Howitt, Maxwell (32-2) vs. Gavin Anderson, Hyannis (18-9); Brandon Knoles, Perkins County (31-4) vs. Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford (38-11).
285--Brendon Hall, S-E-M (31-17) vs. Logan Mueller, Summerland (23-8); Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford (48-6) vs. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell (36-7).