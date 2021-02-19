State wrestling: Class C team scoring and Saturday's semifinal matchups

Wrestling
TEAM SCORING
Central City 69.5, Aquinas 63, David City 58, O'Neill 39, Milford 37, Ord 37, Logan View 36.5, Amherst 30, Fillmore Central 30, Bishop Neumann 27, Boone Central 26, Valentine 24, Bridgeport 23, Crofton-Bloomfield 22.5, Arlington 22, Wilber-Clatonia 21, Ravenna 20.5, Syracuse 20, Cross County/Osceola 19.5, Raymond Central 19, Yutan 17, Conestoga 16, Fort Calhoun 16, Norfolk Catholic 16, St Paul 16, Mitchell 15, Centennial 14, Battle Creek 12, Nebraska Christian 11, Oakland-Craig 10, Archbishop Bergan 9, North Bend Central 9, Sutton 9, Wood River 9, Kearney Catholic 8.5, Tri County 6, Twin River 6, Gibbon 5, Gordon-Rushville 5, Loomis/Bertrand 5, Lutheran High Northeast 4, Malcolm 4, Tekamah-Herman 4, BRLD 3, Chase County 3, Hershey 3, Lincoln Lutheran 3, Palmyra 3, Quad County Northeast 3, South Central 3, Arcadia/Loup City 2, Ponca 2, Hartington C 1, HTRS 1, Lincoln Christian 1.
SATURDAY'S SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
106--Pedro Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia (42-5) vs. Trenton Arlt, Oakland-Craig (45-2); Drew Garfield, Central City (45-0) vs. John Alden, O'Neil (38-3).
113--Jacob McGee, Logan View (35-6) vs. Cole Kunz, Central City (44-2); Cade Lierman, Bishop Neumann (13-5) vs. Jakob Kavan, Aquinas (35-7).
120--Kaleb Baker, St. Paul (37-13) vs. Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann (27-2); Tristan Burbach, Central City (42-7) vs. Dru Mueller, Logan View (39-8).
126--Zach Zitek, Aquinas (37-4) vs. Chris Williams, Valentine (38-2); Konner Schluckebier, Milford (46-2) vs. Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central (39-5).
132--Cameron Williams, Conestoga (43-6) vs. Ty Rainforth, O'Neil (40-1); Eli Vondra, Milford (44-2) vs. Quentyn Frank, Amherst (34-2).
138--Dylan Ancheta, Wood River (39-7) vs. Dyson Kunz, Central City (48-1); Damien Bell, Bridgeport (40-6) vs. Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas (40-1).
145--Thompson, O'Neil (43-1) vs. Hunter Gilmore, Arlington (45-1); Cal Janke, Archbishop Bergan (35-2) vs. Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas (39-1).
152--Ethan Mullally, North Bend Central (32-5) vs. Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City (45-4); Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic (36-4).
160--Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton (45-1) vs. Steven Menke, Bridgeport (24-3); Payton Reisback, Ravenna (39-9) vs. Garret Kluthe, Ord (32-3).
170--Servando Gonzalez, O'Neil (35-11) vs. Josh Miller, Arlington (45-0); Tre Daro, Central City (45-7) vs. Ryan Gabriel, Ord (38-6).
182--Caden Egr, Yutan (31-1) vs. Kelen Meyer, Ord (39-3); Sawyer Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia (32-5) vs. Dylan Vodicka, David City (52-0).
195--Logan Booth, Logan View (46-4) vs. Burton Brandt, Syracuse (48-2); Riley Gallaway, Amherst (33-11) vs. Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola (48-1).
220--Nathan Coley, Mitchell (32-1) vs. Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian (29-1); James Escamilla, David City (46-3) vs. Jared Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield (38-7).
285--Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic (34-8) vs. Connor Asche, Fillmore Central (27-6); Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial (50-5) vs. Gunner Bailey, Central City (29-16).