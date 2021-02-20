State wrestling: Class C team scoring and placement match results

A look at results from Saturday's action from the prep mat at CHI Health Center Omaha.
TEAM SCORING
Central City 135, Aquinas 127, David City 110, O'Neill 79, Logan View 71.5, Ord 66, Milford 65.5, Amherst 55, Cross County/Osceola 50.5, Arlington 47, Boone Central 47, Centennial 44, Fillmore Central 44, Crofton-Bloomfield 42.5, St Paul 42, Ravenna 41, Valentine 41, Bishop Neumann 40, Raymond Central 40, Syracuse 37, Bridgeport 34, Fort Calhoun 31, Battle Creek 30, Nebraska Christian 30, Wilber-Clatonia 30, Yutan 29, Conestoga 28, Norfolk Catholic 27, Sutton 24, Oakland-Craig 21, Tekamah-Herman 21, Mitchell 20, Tri County 19, Malcolm 18, Twin River 17, Wood River 17, Gibbon 16, Kearney Catholic 15.5, Archbishop Bergan 13, Gordon-Rushville 9, North Bend Central 9, BRLD 8, Loomis/Bertrand 5, Chase County 4, Lutheran High Northeast 4, Arcadia/Loup City 3, Hershey 3, Lincoln Lutheran 3, Palmyra 3, Quad County Northeast 3, South Central 3, Ponca 2, Hartington CC 1, HTRS 1, Lincoln Christian 1.
FIRST-PLACE RESULTS
106--Drew Garfield, Central City, dec. Trenton Arlt, Oakland-Craig, 4-2.
113--Cole Kunz, Central City, won in ultimate tiebreaker over Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, 4-3.
120--Kaleb Baker, St. Paul, dec. Dru Mueller, Logan View, 4-1.
126--Chris Williams, Valentine, major dec. Konner Schluckebier, Milford, 11-2.
132--Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, pinned Quentyn Frank, Amherst, 3:43.
138--Dyson Kunz, Central City, dec. Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, 7-3.
145--Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, dec. Brady Thompson, O'Neill, 4-3.
152--Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City, 3:18.
160--Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, dec. Garret Kluthe, Ord, 5-3.
170--Josh Miller, Arlington, dec. Tre Daro, David City, 12-1.
182--Dylan Vodicka, David City, dec. Kelen Meyer, Ord, 12-4.
195--Burton Brandt, Syracuse, dec. Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola, 5:05.
220--Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian, pinned James Escamilla, David City, 3:30.
285--Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, pinned Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, 4:19.
THIRD-PLACE RESULTS
106--John Alden, O'Neill, major dec. Pedro Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia, 16-6
113--Cade Lierman, Bishop Neumann, pinned Jose Escandon, Gibbon, 4:44.
120--Gavin Dozler, Boone Central, won in ultimate tiebreaker over Lance Olberding, 1-0.
126--Zach Zitek, Aquinas, major dec. Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central, 13-2.
132--Ryan Payne, Centennial, dec. Cameron Williams, Conestoga, 4-1.
138--Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman, pinned Dylan Ancheta, Wood River, 4:47.
145--Hunter Gilmore, Arlington, dec. Hunter McNulty, Logan View, 2-0.
152--Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic, dec. Clayton Harris, 4-2.
160--Nolan Eller, Aquinas, pinned Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, 4:49.
170--Jaxson Jones, Twin River, dec. Ryan Gabriel, Ord, 7-3.
182--Jesse Drahota, Ravenna, pinned Thomas Vance, Milford, 2:07.
195--Logan Booth, Logan View, pinned Riley Gallaway, Amherst, :51.
220--Jared Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield, dec. Nathan Coley, Mitchell, 4-3.
285--Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek, won in sudden victory-1 over Connor Asche, Fillmore Central, 4-2.
FIFTH-PLACE RESULTS
106--Robbie Fisher, Crofton-Bloomfield, dec. Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, 7-2.
113--Jacob McGee, Logan View, pinned Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 1:35.
120--Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, dec. Tristan Burbach, Central City, 2-1.
126--Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, major dec. Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 15-6.
132--Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, dec. Eli Vondra, Milford, 4-3.
138--Damien Bell, Bridgeport, pinned Tommy Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, :52.
145--Cal Janke, Archbishop bergan, pinned Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 2:25.
152--Trevor Widener, Brideport, won in sudden victory-1 over Ethan Mullally, 7-5.
160--Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna, pinned Steven Menke, Brideport, 1:00.
170--Servando Gonzalez, O'Neill, dec. Josh Jessen, Yutan, 3-0.