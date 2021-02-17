State wrestling: Class A team scoring and Thursday's semifinal matchups

Wrestling
TEAM SCORING
Millard South 103, North Platte 65, Papillion-La Vista 65, Grand Island 62½, Norfolk 61½, Lincoln East 53½, Kearney 50½, Omaha Westside 48, Columbus 46, Bellevue East 42, Millard North 36, Omaha Central 35, Lincoln Pius X 30, Lincoln Southeast 30, Millard West 30, Elkhorn South 25, Fremont 24, Creighton Prep 22, Bellevue West 21½, Gretna 21½, Omaha Burke 19, Papillion-La Vista South 17, Omaha North 15, Omaha Northwest 10½, Omaha Bryan 10, Lincoln Northeast 7, Lincoln High 5, Omaha Benson 3, Omaha South 1.
THURSDAY'S SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
106--Jesse Lewis, Norfolk (30-3) vs. Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central (22-8); Gabe Turman, Lincoln East (30-3) vs. Mohamud Adi, Omaha Bryan (38-3).
113--Adrian Brice, Columbus (23-4) vs. Archer Heelan, Kearney (29-4); Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East (18-0) vs. Jacob Campbell, Papillion-La Vista (31-5).
120--Keith Smith, Lincoln East (23-2) vs. Caleb Coyle, Millard South (37-5); Gabriel Grice, Bellevue East (16-1) vs. Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North (44-1).
126--Blake Cushing, Grand Island (36-1) vs. Case Jurgens, Lincoln East (22-9); Brock Little, North Platte (14-2) vs. Conor Knopick, Millard South (35-0).
132--Aiden Robertson, Millard South (35-9) vs. Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest (29-2); Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte (52-4) vs. Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (50-0).
138--Joel Adams, Millard South (41-0) vs. Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South (35-7); Nic Swift, Lincoln East (26-6) vs. Darian Diaz, North Platte (46-4).
145--Beau Hostler, Kearney (33-5) vs. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (22-1); Brody Arrants, Grand Island (37-3) vs. Jacob Licking, Norfolk (20-4).
152--Scott Robertson, Millard South (43-0) vs. Michael Myers, Omaha Westside (27-5); Deon Davis, Omaha Central (26-2) vs. Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista (41-0).
160--Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island (31-3) vs. Joshua Licking, Norfolk (30-0); Thomas Wentz, Fremont (37-4) vs. Antrell Taylor, Millard South (37-0).
170--Austin Miller, Norfolk (17-3) vs. Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West (27-2); Blayze Standley, Columbus (36-4) vs. Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista (38-0).
182--Lucas Nigh, Millard North (33-11) vs. Dontae Thomas, Lincoln Pius X (24-8); Gavyn Brauer, North Platte (55-1) vs. Noah Blair, Millard West (24-3).
195--Connor Hoy, Millard South (33-5) vs. Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside (34-2); John Friendt, Lincoln Southeast (36-6) vs. Vincent Genatone, North Platte (50-3).
220--Garret Moser, Fremont (15-2) vs. Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island (21-4); Tyler Stewart, Omaha North (11-1) vs. Breken Heiman, Gretna (22-9).
285--Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside (31-0) vs. Nolan Olafson, Millard South (30-8); Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North (43-0) vs. Ryan Kocovsky, Millard West (24-3).