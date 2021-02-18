State wrestling: Class A team scoring and placement match results

A look at results from Thursday's action from the prep mat at CHI Health Center Omaha.
TEAM SCORING
Millard South 220.5, North Platte 136, Grand Island 126.5, Norfolk 107.5, Papillion-La Vista 105, Kearney 103.5, Lincoln East 100.5, Omaha Westside 93, Bellevue East 92.5, Millard North 83, Columbus 82, Omaha Central 50, Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Pius X 42, Millard West 42, Fremont 37, Lincoln Southeast 37, Creighton Prep 35, Omaha Burke 31, Omaha North 30, Bellevue West 27.5, Elkhorn South 25, Gretna 21.5, Omaha Northwest 21.5, Papillion-La Vista South 21, Omaha Bryan 14, Omaha Benson 9, Lincoln Northeast 7, Lincoln High 5, Omaha South 1.
FIRST-PLACE RESULTS
106--Jesse Lewis, Norfolk, dec. Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, 2-1.
113--Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East dec. Archer Heelan, Kearney, 7-2.
120--Caleb Coyle, Millard South won in ultimate tiebreaker over Gabriel Grice, Bellevue East, 2-2.
126--Conor Knopick, Millard South dec. Blake Cushing, Grand Island, 2-1.
132--Garrett Grice, Bellevue East tech. fall over Aiden Robertson, Millard South, 26-9, 5:55.
138--Joel Adams, Millard South, dec. Darian Diaz, North Platte, 4-3.
145--Brody Arrants, Grand Island, dec. Beau Hostler, Kearney, 2-1.
152--Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Scott Robertson, Millard South, 5-1.
160--Antrell Taylor, Millard South, dec. Joshua Licking, Norfolk, 18-5.
170--Blayze Standley, Columbus, dec. Austin Miller, Norfolk, 5-2.
182--Gavyn Brauer, North Platte, pinned Lucas Nigh, Millard North, 2:51.
195--Vincent Genatone, North Platte, dec. Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside, 10-4.
220--Tyler Stewart, Omaha North dec. Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island, 3-1
285--Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North won in ultimate tiebreaker-1 over Nolan Olafson, Millard South, 2-1.
THIRD-PLACE RESULTS
106--Logan Edwards, Omaha Westside, dec. Brenyn Delano, Columbus, 6-3.
113--Presden Sanchez, Creighton Prep, won in sudden victory-1 over Juan Pedro, Grand Island, 6-4.
120--Keith Smith, Lincoln East, dec. Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North, 13-3.
126--Brock Little, North Platte, dec. Case Jurgens, Lincoln East, 6-5.
132--Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, dec. Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, 4-2.
138--Daniel DeRosier, Bellevue East, dec. Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, 14-7.
145--Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, dec. Jacob Licking, Norfolk, 7-2.
152-Michael Myers, Omaha Westside, dec. Gage Ferguson, Kearney, 4-2.
160--Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island, dec. Thomas Wentz, Fremont, 1-0.
170--Guillermo Espinonza, Millard North, dec. Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, 7-4.
182--Noah Blair, Millard West, dec. Justin Davis, Omaha Central, 3-2.
195--Connor Hoy, Millard South, dec. John Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, 3-2.
220--Noah Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Dario Rodriguez, Kearney, 5-3.
285--Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside, pinned Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest, 1:14.
FIFTH-PLACE RESULTS
106--Mohamud Abdi, Omaha Bryan, won by medical forfeit over Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central.
113--Adrian Brice, Columbus, pinned Jacob Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, 3:47.
120--Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke, dec. Quentin Donald, Omaha Benson, 7-3.
126--Cayden Kucera, Columbus, won in sudden victory-1 over Jordan Bobier, Papillion-La Vista, 8-6.
132--Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island, dec. Cam Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, 4-2.
138--Nic Swift, Lincoln East, dec. Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South, 5-3.
145--Ryan Fox, North Platte, dec. Zane Faust, Lincoln Pius X, 10-6.
152--Ryan Mazour, Lincoln Pius X, won by medial forfeit over Deon Davis, Omaha Central.
160--Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vsita, pinned Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central, 3:17.
170--Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Blaine Miller, Omaha Burke, 5-3.
182--Carter Abeis, Kearney, won by injury default over Dontae Thomas, Lincoln Pius X.
195--Benny Alfaro, Fremont, won in sudden victory-1 over Charlie Nosal, Millard West, 3-1.
220--Garret Moser, Fremont, dec. Breken Heiman, Gretna, 7-1.