State wrestling: Behind a 'holistic' approach to the sport, East's Mayfield seeks a finish to savor

Gold medals, pizza and vanilla ice cream.

They have served as treats for Maxx Mayfield the past two seasons at CHI Health Center Omaha, the medal being the most coveted, of course.

The tradition started after the Lincoln East standout wrestler won a state title at 120 pounds as a sophomore. After winning the championship match, he made his way to the concession stand on the concourse.

After a dominating run to a 138-pound title last year, you guessed it, another trip to the food line.

"I usually get congratulated by all of my buddies and coaches and talk to them for a little bit, and then go get my pizza and ice cream," Mayfield said.

Now Mayfield is looking to savor his final trip to the state wrestling tournament, which begins Thursday in Omaha.

The 160-pound senior, who will wrestle at Northwestern next year, already has a storied high school career. He's a two-time state champ and the all-time career wins and pins leader at Lincoln East. He's the only wrestler from Lincoln to reach 200 career wins. His name is all over the East record books.

But Mayfield (52-0) has a chance to accomplish more. No wrestler has won three state titles with the Spartans.