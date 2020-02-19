State wrestling: Behind a 'holistic' approach to the sport, East's Mayfield seeks a finish to savor

Gold medals, pizza and vanilla ice cream.
They have served as treats for Maxx Mayfield the past two seasons at CHI Health Center Omaha, the medal being the most coveted, of course.
The tradition started after the Lincoln East standout wrestler won a state title at 120 pounds as a sophomore. After winning the championship match, he made his way to the concession stand on the concourse.
After a dominating run to a 138-pound title last year, you guessed it, another trip to the food line.
"I usually get congratulated by all of my buddies and coaches and talk to them for a little bit, and then go get my pizza and ice cream," Mayfield said.
Now Mayfield is looking to savor his final trip to the state wrestling tournament, which begins Thursday in Omaha.
The 160-pound senior, who will wrestle at Northwestern next year, already has a storied high school career. He's a two-time state champ and the all-time career wins and pins leader at Lincoln East. He's the only wrestler from Lincoln to reach 200 career wins. His name is all over the East record books.
But Mayfield (52-0) has a chance to accomplish more. No wrestler has won three state titles with the Spartans.
"I'm just kind of thinking to enjoy it, because it's going to be all over after this weekend." Mayfield said. "I'm just trying to enjoy practice and I know state tournament is going to be a blast. Just enjoy every moment with the rest of my team."
Mayfield certainly has put in the work.
He's on a wrestling mat for nearly 11½ months each year, honing his skills and building his strength. His strength training is superb and explains his ability to wrestle at 113 pounds as a freshman to a more-natural 160 now. Mayfield even wrestled a couple of matches at 170 this year.
Mayfield's goal was to be a four-time state champion, but a state final loss his freshman year halted that goal. It made him work harder.
Always strong on his feet, Mayfield became a better wrestler from the top position, and he started racking up pins. Of his 52 wins this year, 43 are via pinfall. Only three of his matches have been decided by decision, and two were against Class B state champion Nicholas Stoltenberg of Omaha Skutt.
The state isn't short on great wrestlers. But what separates Mayfield, who is currently ranked the No. 7 160-pounder in the country by InterMat Wrestling, is his complete approach to the sport.
"I think there's a lot of good wrestlers out there that do a few things well," East co-head coach Keenan McCurdy said. "Maybe they strength-train very well or they practice really hard, but maybe they don't get that much practice time in the offseason. They have one or two or three pieces of the puzzle, but I think with Maxx, he's just really dedicated into looking down all avenues and he thinks about everything."
McCurdy points to Mayfield's attention to rest and recovery, how he takes care of his body, how he eats and how he practices. It extends to the classroom where Mayfield tries to keep his mind sharp. He's also a strong leader, McCurdy says.
"In my opinion, what separates him from even a lot of elite wrestlers is just his holistic approach to the sport and athletics in general," McCurdy said.
Mayfield said his approach to wrestling and school comes from his father.
"From a young age, he's always pushing me to be the best version of myself and just give 100% effort in whatever I do," he said.
Mayfield is one of 12 Spartans to qualify for the state tournament. Keith Smith (106 pounds), Brandon Baustert (113), Nic Swift (132), Breckin Sperling (145) and Grant Lyman (170) are among the other East wrestlers seeded high in their respective weight classes.
Twenty different wrestlers have won state titles at Lincoln East, and the school has five team titles, including in 2018. Mayfield's place in East wresting history is quite clear, his coach says.
"If you're talking about the record books and you're talking about somebody who has left a legacy of excellence, you're not going to find anybody better than Maxx in the history of Spartan wrestling, which is pretty impressive considering the fact that we've had a pretty storied history," said McCurdy, a former Spartan who won two state titles.
His prep career seeing its final days, Mayfield gets a chance to add to a storied run at Lincoln East this week. He seeks four more victories, and a quick splice a pizza.
"I think that would be really sweet, because we've got a lot of great guys who have been through this program," Mayfield said of the opportunity to win three state titles as a Spartan. "The be the only one to reach three titles, that would be a pretty cool accomplishment."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.