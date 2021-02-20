State wrestling: Beatrice sends three to Class B finals; Waverly's Canoyer advances

Beatrice, in the mix for a team title, will have three competitors in the Class B finals at the state wrestling meet at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Drew Arnold (132 pounds), Trevor Reinke (138) and Torrance Keehn (170) will wrestle for gold medals when the finals begin at 7 p.m. Saturday following semifinal victories in the morning.
Reinke, ranked No. 2 in his weight class, defeated No. 1 Nate Rocheleau of Gering, another team in the Class B team mix, 3-2 to advance to his second straight final. It was a matchup of 2020 state champions.
Arnold, No. 1 at 132, reached the championship round following a first-period pin of Cozad's Dreu White.
Keehn pinned Pierce's Zander Schweitzer and will wrestle defending 170-pound champion Evan Canoyer on Saturday night. Canoyer, a Cornell recruit, edged No. 2 Jacob Awiszus of Gering 3-2 to reach his third straight final.
Canoyer's Waverly teammate Trevor Brown reach the 285-pound final with a pinfall win.
Norris' Dylan Meyer will wrestle for a 220-pound gold medal after beating Hastings' Blake Davis 10-3.
York's Kobe Lyons (right) wrestles Nebraska City's Chance Sjulin in a 160-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo (top) wrestles Hastings' Hunter Anderson in a 113-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown (left) wrestles McCook's Reid Steinbeck in a 185-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia (left) wrestles Norris' Chase Eggleston in a 126-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Norris' Dylan Meyer pins Broken Bow's Keifer Anderson in a 220-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (left) wrestles Wayne's Reece Jaqua in a 132-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Kaden Lyons (bottom) wrestles Aurora's Mack Owens in a 182-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia (left) wrestles Norris' Chase Eggleston in a 126-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska City's Mikah Ruiz (left) wrestles Blair's Gabe Gaskill in a 220-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beatrice's Deegan Nelson (left) wrestles Cozad's Kaleb Pohl in a 182-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska City's Mikah Ruiz (left) wrestles Blair's Gabe Gaskill in a 220-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Kaden Lyons (left) embraces Aurora's Mack Owens after losing in a 182-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (top) wrestles Wayne's Reece Jaqua in a 132-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Kobe Lyons (right) wrestles Nebraska City's Chance Sjulin in a 160-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Kaden Lyons (bottom) wrestles Aurora's Mack Owens in a 182-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown (top) wrestles McCook's Reid Steinbeck in a 185-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo (center) waves to the crowd after defeating Hastings' Hunter Anderson in a 113-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Thomas Ivey (right) wrestles Waverly's Garrett Rine in a 126-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo (bottom) wrestles Hastings' Hunter Anderson in a 113-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Thomas Ivey (right) celebrates his victory against Waverly's Garrett Rine in a 126-pound Class B quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!