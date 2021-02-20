State wrestling: Beatrice sends three to Class B finals; Waverly's Canoyer advances

Beatrice, in the mix for a team title, will have three competitors in the Class B finals at the state wrestling meet at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Drew Arnold (132 pounds), Trevor Reinke (138) and Torrance Keehn (170) will wrestle for gold medals when the finals begin at 7 p.m. Saturday following semifinal victories in the morning.

Reinke, ranked No. 2 in his weight class, defeated No. 1 Nate Rocheleau of Gering, another team in the Class B team mix, 3-2 to advance to his second straight final. It was a matchup of 2020 state champions.

Arnold, No. 1 at 132, reached the championship round following a first-period pin of Cozad's Dreu White.

Keehn pinned Pierce's Zander Schweitzer and will wrestle defending 170-pound champion Evan Canoyer on Saturday night. Canoyer, a Cornell recruit, edged No. 2 Jacob Awiszus of Gering 3-2 to reach his third straight final.

Canoyer's Waverly teammate Trevor Brown reach the 285-pound final with a pinfall win.

Norris' Dylan Meyer will wrestle for a 220-pound gold medal after beating Hastings' Blake Davis 10-3.

