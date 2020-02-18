State wrestling: Beatrice's Drew Arnold has a new plan of attack this year

The preseason success turned out to be huge for Arnold, who found success at both the state and national levels. Over the summer, the junior competed at the USA Preseason National Championships, finishing third. He also took fourth at the USA Nebraska Freestyle Tournament.

“I think my top game really improved,” Arnold said. “That is where I get most of my points. I already have the school record for most three-point near-falls, so I think that has been a big factor in my development.”

Instead of approaching every match with a bulldozer attitude, Arnold likes to think analytically. Even during a match, Arnold has developed the skill to analyze and adapt his wrestling style to counteract his opponent and give him the best chance to win.

“He’s a super-smart wrestler,” Johnson said. “He goes into a match and knows what he wants to do. I think some kids know what they want to do going into a match, but he’s so talented he’s able to adapt from match to match depending on who he’s wrestling.”

Aside from Arnold, Beatrice qualified eight wrestlers and will look to compete for a top-10 spot when the state tournament begins Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Class B and C will wrestle first-round and quarterfinal matches beginning at 9:30 a.m., with Class A and D at 4 p.m.

