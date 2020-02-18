State wrestling: Beatrice's Drew Arnold has a new plan of attack this year

When talking about being haunted, Drew Arnold has all too much experience with that feeling.
Arnold was making a deep run in the Class B 120-pound division during last year's state wrestling tournament. The Beatrice wrestler entered the semifinals having to go up against one of the top wrestlers in William Lomax of Boys Town. Arnold lost the match 3-2 and eventually finished fourth.
“I’ve probably watched that match over 100 times since training at the beginning of the season,” Arnold said. “Even my teammates said that I wrestled not to lose, you weren’t being you.”
As a result, Arnold brought in a different mindset for his junior year; attack relentlessly.
To say things have been successful would be an understatement.
After winning a B-1 district championship, Arnold brings a 42-1 record to the state tournament this week and is the top 120-pounder in Class B, according to the NSWCA rankings. His only loss was to Class A No. 2 Emilio Haynes from Omaha Central in his first match of the year. No other match has been closer than 4-2.
“His work ethic is impressive, but this year, even the sprints in the morning, he’s competing," Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson said. "He’s really learned to compete at a high level this year. He had a lot of success in the preseason, so I think that competitiveness and success has carried over and shown in big matches."
The preseason success turned out to be huge for Arnold, who found success at both the state and national levels. Over the summer, the junior competed at the USA Preseason National Championships, finishing third. He also took fourth at the USA Nebraska Freestyle Tournament.
“I think my top game really improved,” Arnold said. “That is where I get most of my points. I already have the school record for most three-point near-falls, so I think that has been a big factor in my development.”
Instead of approaching every match with a bulldozer attitude, Arnold likes to think analytically. Even during a match, Arnold has developed the skill to analyze and adapt his wrestling style to counteract his opponent and give him the best chance to win.
“He’s a super-smart wrestler,” Johnson said. “He goes into a match and knows what he wants to do. I think some kids know what they want to do going into a match, but he’s so talented he’s able to adapt from match to match depending on who he’s wrestling.”
Aside from Arnold, Beatrice qualified eight wrestlers and will look to compete for a top-10 spot when the state tournament begins Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Class B and C will wrestle first-round and quarterfinal matches beginning at 9:30 a.m., with Class A and D at 4 p.m.