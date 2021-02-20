State wrestling: Aquinas, Central City, David City still vying for Class C team title at the finish; Milford's Schluckebier advances

OMAHA — The team championship in Class C at the state wrestling tournament will be decided by the 14 matches in the championship round Saturday evening.

Aquinas and Central City are tied for first place with 123 points. David City is in third with 105.

Aquinas will have three wrestlers in the finals: Jakob Kavan (113 pounds), Hunter Vanderberg (138) and Christopher Nickolite (145).

Central City has four in the finals: Drew Garfield (106), Cole Kunz (113), Dyson Kunz (138) and Tanner Schneiderheinz (152).

David City has three in the finals: Tre Daro (170), Dylan Vodicka (182) and James Escamilla (220). David City is trying for a repeat championship.

The final will begin at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on NET.

Milford's Schluckebier reaches final

Konner Schluckebier of Milford pinned Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann in the second period in Saturday's Class C 126-pound semifinals as he seeks his second state title.

Schluckebier (48-2) evened his season series against Schademann, the only wrestler to defeat him this season, to 2-2. In the championship match, he'll face Chris Williams of Valentine, who advanced with a major decision over Zach Zitek of Aquinas. Schluckebeir won a title last season at 113 pounds.

