State wrestling: After setting Class D wins record, Palmer's Reimers eyes back-to-back titles

OMAHA — As the saying goes, records are meant to be broken.

A new feat was accomplished Wednesday night at CHI Health Center Omaha when Palmer senior Ruger Reimers secured a second-period pin of Beau Lake from Bayard to break the Class D record for career wins.

The previous record holder was Cameron Riggs, who racked up 204 wins while at North Platte St. Pat’s and Maxwell.

"Obviously, some great people have done it, but I’m just grateful getting the opportunity to wrestle,” Reimers said. "Feels like a little is off the platter but still got two more."

According to Palmer coach Nathan Glause, this was a long time coming. Coaching him since preschool, Glause knew right away that Reimers could be special.

“He’s a very smart kid,” Glause said. “He was picking up on techniques at first grade that most kids don’t until fifth grade. … You showed him something and he worked on it about three times, he usually had it down.”

It was quite a change of pace for Reimers in his senior season. A year before, he did not yield a single point in the state tournament en route to a state title at 132 pounds. However, over the offseason, the weight room became Reimers' second home as he bulked up to compete at 145.