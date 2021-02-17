State wrestling: After setting Class D wins record, Palmer's Reimers eyes back-to-back titles

OMAHA — As the saying goes, records are meant to be broken.
A new feat was accomplished Wednesday night at CHI Health Center Omaha when Palmer senior Ruger Reimers secured a second-period pin of Beau Lake from Bayard to break the Class D record for career wins.
The previous record holder was Cameron Riggs, who racked up 204 wins while at North Platte St. Pat’s and Maxwell.
"Obviously, some great people have done it, but I’m just grateful getting the opportunity to wrestle,” Reimers said. "Feels like a little is off the platter but still got two more."
According to Palmer coach Nathan Glause, this was a long time coming. Coaching him since preschool, Glause knew right away that Reimers could be special.
“He’s a very smart kid,” Glause said. “He was picking up on techniques at first grade that most kids don’t until fifth grade. … You showed him something and he worked on it about three times, he usually had it down.”
It was quite a change of pace for Reimers in his senior season. A year before, he did not yield a single point in the state tournament en route to a state title at 132 pounds. However, over the offseason, the weight room became Reimers' second home as he bulked up to compete at 145.
Despite the change, Reimers cruised his way through the regular season, amassing a 48-2 record in winning all but two tournaments. That also included the D-2 district title.
“The kids are a lot tougher and stronger than they are in (132),” Reimers said. “But I was in the weight room and my techniques got me to where I am today.”
According to Glause, it’s Reimers' ability to learn and adjust that makes him stand out from the rest.
“Just his ability to be a student of the game,” said Glause. “He studies things, learns things and sometimes picks up things that I don’t even show him.”
It takes a lot to win more than 200 matches, but Reimers was quick to mention his two coaches, Glause and assistant Greg Bader, for his success.
"Coach Glause and Coach Bader, for sure,” Reimers said. "Coach Glause started coaching a long time ago and he’s taught me everything I know.”
Reimers will turn his sights to Thursday morning to face No. 2 Gabe Escalante of Winside in the semifinals. Overall, he’s looking to become Palmer’s second wrestler ever to win back-to-back state titles.
If he accomplishes that, he’ll secure the second-most wins in Nebraska high school wrestling history with 207.