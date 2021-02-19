State wrestling: After health setback, Lyons twins got chance to enjoy wrestling together. Now, one takes aim at Class B gold

Kobe Lyons will wrestle at Chadron State next year. But first, he wants to take aim at a state title after losing in the 170-pound final to Waverly's Evan Canoyer last year.

The loss was a big reason why Kobe Lyons started driving to Papillion three times a week to train at MWC Wrestling Academy last year.

"I knew that (Canoyer) put it on me, so I went up there and trained there all summer and now I'm back," Kobe Lyons said.

The payoff was immediate.

Kobe Lyons trained with Millard South senior and Nebraska recruit Scott Robertson at MWC.

"Wrestling him, that definitely did it," he said. "It just made me way different."

Kobe Lyons' high school trajectory was different, too. Most wrestlers start in a weight class and then move up as they grow and get older.

But Kobe Lyons went the opposite way, wrestling at 195 as a freshman, 182 as a sophomore, 170 as a junior and now 160. Constant training allowed him to drop to a comfortable 160.