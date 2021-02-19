State wrestling: After health setback, Lyons twins got chance to enjoy wrestling together. Now, one takes aim at Class B gold

OMAHA — Kobe Lyons has yet to lose a wrestling match this year.
The York senior also claims to always have the edge against his twin brother, Kaleb.
"Oh, yeah, easily," he says.
Can his brother confirm this?
"Sometimes, sometimes," Kaleb said with a wry smile. "Not always."
Being twins will always be the primary link between Kobe and Kaleb, but wrestling may be No. 2. Both reached the state tournament this year, and both will be wrestling Saturday.
Kobe Lyons, ranked No. 1 at 160 pounds, will be wrestling in the semifinals after a pair of wins during the first day of the Class B state tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Kaleb Lyons lost his 182-pound quarterfinal match, but bounced back in the consolation round.
At York, it's been Lyons 2.0, but it wasn't always that way. Because he had contact seizures growing up, Kaleb Lyons wasn't able to wrestle. But he got the green light from doctors in the eighth grade to join his brother on the mat.
"It was big," he said. "Watching my brother doing it growing up, I've always been around it and I've always been to practice watching him. Doing what I love, it's nice."
Kobe Lyons will wrestle at Chadron State next year. But first, he wants to take aim at a state title after losing in the 170-pound final to Waverly's Evan Canoyer last year.
The loss was a big reason why Kobe Lyons started driving to Papillion three times a week to train at MWC Wrestling Academy last year.
"I knew that (Canoyer) put it on me, so I went up there and trained there all summer and now I'm back," Kobe Lyons said.
The payoff was immediate.
Kobe Lyons trained with Millard South senior and Nebraska recruit Scott Robertson at MWC.
"Wrestling him, that definitely did it," he said. "It just made me way different."
Kobe Lyons' high school trajectory was different, too. Most wrestlers start in a weight class and then move up as they grow and get older.
But Kobe Lyons went the opposite way, wrestling at 195 as a freshman, 182 as a sophomore, 170 as a junior and now 160. Constant training allowed him to drop to a comfortable 160.
"I wanted to be in shape and be able to compete with everyone," Kobe Lyons said. "Evan (Canoyer), he's a big dude. He's just straight muscle. I had a lot of fat on me last year, so I was like, 'I got to get some more weight off so I can compete at my highest ability.'"
Kobe Lyons is indeed wrestling at his highest ability. He's 39-0 and looking to become York's second state champion in 20 years, joining Scott Fulsos (2018).
Kobe Lyons has MWC, and his brother, of course, to thank for his current position. He'll wrestle South Sioux City's Caleb Kriens on Saturday morning with a spot in the 7 p.m. finals on the line.
"I usually have pretty bad nerves, but being back here for the third time, I’m not really nervous," he said. "I’m just ready to go out there and wrestle and I’m confident in what I can do. I guess that’s all it takes — if you believe in yourself, you’re going to (do well)."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.