State dual wrestling provides opportunities for under-the-radar wrestlers to have championship moments

There was a time when some people involved with high school wrestling in Nebraska felt like the state dual championships didn’t mean much.
But for Jacob Kerber and the Pierce wrestling team, the state duals is a day they may never forget.
Going into last week’s state duals tournament in Kearney, Pierce wasn’t ranked in the Class B coaches poll, and Kerber wasn’t planning to compete due to an injury.
But after a full day of wrestling, Pierce had won two close duals and was going home with a runner-up trophy, its first state trophy in the sport.
For a school without much history in the sport it was an outstanding accomplishment. This was the first year Pierce had qualified for the dual championships.
“We’re trying to build a program and a culture here, so obviously now being able to hang a banner on the wall in the gym, people will see it,” said Legate, the Pierce head coach who was a starting fullback for the Nebraska football team from 2009 to ’11.
This is the eighth year for the duals, making it one of the newest championships run by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
The dual championships may be hitting its stride. For several years it was held after the state wrestling tournament, so some teams weren’t as excited about state duals. Now the dual tournament is two weeks before the traditional state tournament. And the qualifying criteria has also been changed for state duals, with teams now making the field based on results in regular-season duals, and not how the team did in a tournament setting.
The dual championships provides great opportunities for wrestlers to be key parts of their schools' success. A wrestler not good enough to qualify for the individual state tournament can help win a dual. And even junior varsity-level wrestlers can help teams save some points by just not getting pinned when they're big underdogs.
In a dual, two schools go head-to-head at 14 weight classes, with the winning wrestler earning three to six points for their team based on the result.
Great stories can come from the state duals, like the one for Kerber and Pierce this year. In the first round, Pierce upset No. 3 Blair 36-35.
Then came the semifinal match against No. 8 Gering. Gering led 27-12, but the momentum can swing quickly in a dual. Pierce won four consecutive matches to make the dual close.
The final match was at 106 pounds, but that was a major problem for Pierce because it didn’t have a wrestler for that weight, and with a forfeit, Gering would get six points. So the dual came down to the 285 class.
Kerber hadn’t wrestled in about a month due to an injury, and had just a 4-4 record. He was cleared to wrestle, but Legate was going to try to hold him out one more week.
But with a spot in the state championship match on the line, Kerber got inserted in the lineup to give Pierce the best chance to win the dual.
It was only about 3 minutes before the match when Kerber was told he was going in.
“I had to go behind the curtains and put a singlet on quick,” Kerber said.
Kerber was losing his match against Tucker Hixon, but rallied in the third period and got a pin in the final minute.
So a senior who had never qualified for the individual state tournament — and wasn’t expecting to wrestle that day — helped his team get to the state championship match.
“It’s outstanding,” Kerber said. “I’ve gotten so many compliments about going out there and doing it for the team. Being able to help is amazing to me.”
Pierce won the dual 42-33. Even if Kerber just avoided getting pinned, the dual could have gone to a tiebreaker.
“I just said, ‘Win, or don’t get pinned,’ and (Kerber) goes, ‘Coach, I’m going to win this,’” Legate said. “He had been wanting to wrestle that match all day and I told him, ‘No, no, no,’ and then I looked over and he was an emotional wreck. I said, ‘All right, let’s go. Let’s go do it.’ It was cool. He’s kind of a rallying cry for our team. He stuck with it, and it was a cool moment for him.”
In the finals, Pierce got beat by Hastings 54-24.
In dual wrestling it can all hinge on the last match. In Class C, the state championship came down to the final match, with Aquinas beating Valentine 39-31.
Conestoga also qualified for state duals for the first time, and with a 1-2 record finished sixth in Class C.
“We maybe failed to celebrate the significance of it around our school at first, but going back it’s definitely going to mean a lot,” said Conestoga coach Sean Trampe. “We have 20 kids now that can be considered state medalist in a school that doesn’t really have a lot of those, so that’s a cool thing for us.”
