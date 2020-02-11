State dual wrestling provides opportunities for under-the-radar wrestlers to have championship moments

It was only about 3 minutes before the match when Kerber was told he was going in.

“I had to go behind the curtains and put a singlet on quick,” Kerber said.

Kerber was losing his match against Tucker Hixon, but rallied in the third period and got a pin in the final minute.

So a senior who had never qualified for the individual state tournament — and wasn’t expecting to wrestle that day — helped his team get to the state championship match.

“It’s outstanding,” Kerber said. “I’ve gotten so many compliments about going out there and doing it for the team. Being able to help is amazing to me.”

Pierce won the dual 42-33. Even if Kerber just avoided getting pinned, the dual could have gone to a tiebreaker.

“I just said, ‘Win, or don’t get pinned,’ and (Kerber) goes, ‘Coach, I’m going to win this,’” Legate said. “He had been wanting to wrestle that match all day and I told him, ‘No, no, no,’ and then I looked over and he was an emotional wreck. I said, ‘All right, let’s go. Let’s go do it.’ It was cool. He’s kind of a rallying cry for our team. He stuck with it, and it was a cool moment for him.”

In the finals, Pierce got beat by Hastings 54-24.