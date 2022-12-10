spt/121122/prep glance/rs_merged

East’s Notaro wins girls title at classic

The Lincoln East boys and girls wrestling teams closed out the final day of the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic with a third- and 27th-placed position respectively.

Millard South took home the boys wrestling title while Washburn won the girls wrestling title in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Mileena Notaro at 105 pounds pinned Washburn’s Kristen Rezac in 3 minutes, 6 seconds to become East’s first female champion at the classic. Other standouts on the girls team included Carson Shank (170), who finished fifth with a 1-0 decision over Omaha Skutt’s Faith Bonar.

For the boys, Gabe Turman placed second at 132 after losing a 17-5 major decision against Gable Porter of Underwood, Iowa. Cole Toline defeated Blair’s Jesse Loges in a 6-3 decision in the third-place match at 138.

WrestlingBeau Haizlip Invitational: Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X boys teams finished in the top five of the 13-team tournament at Omaha South.

George Ivanov (113), Sam Andres (170) and Joe Andreasen (182) placed first in their weight classes for the Thunderbolts. The Knights had three wrestlers, Callan Zegers (138), Stephen Sullivan-Diaz (220) and Cooper Johnson (285), finish in second place.

In girls wrestling, Lincoln High’s Lesli Guerra-Avalos took home the 115-pound crown after pinning Fremont’s Montse Huisman in 1:28. The Links placed eighth out of 10 teams. Lincoln Northwest was the top-ranking Lincoln school, coming in sixth place.

Crete Invitational: Juan Manzo (160) and Dallas Paxton’s (220) pair of second-place finishes helped Lincoln North Star place third out of 15 teams with a team score of 129½.

Battle Creek Duals: Lincoln Southwest won all five of its matchups and had five wrestlers, Steve Phillips (106), Hunter Jacobsen (120), Kash Bates (132), Kyan Young (145) and Jack Baptista (170), finish with perfect records.

Boys basketballLincoln East 71, Omaha Central 54: The Spartans led 24-9 after the first quarter and held off the Class A No. 9 Eagles the rest of the way at Lincoln East. Carter Tempelmeyer had a game-high 19 points for the Spartans, Carter Mick had 16 and Conner Hamilton added 15.

Lincoln Southwest 63, Omaha North 60: Chuck Love hit two free throws with 3 seconds left to give the Class A No. 7 Silver Hawks a three-point lead at home, and the Vikings couldn’t convert on a tying shot. Love led the Silver Hawks with 19 points, and Bhan Buom added 18 as Southwest improved to 3-1.

Lincoln Northeast 67, Omaha Westview 39: Christian Winn scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the Rockets’ big third quarter as they boosted a 10-point halftime lead to 26. Jalen Lang scored eight of his 16 points in the first quarter to help Northeast get off to a fast start on the road.

Lincoln Christian 45, Sutton 38: Luke Hovendick and Joel Feauto each scored 13 points for the Crusaders at Sutton, combining for 12 of Christian’s 20 third-quarter points as it extended a three-point halftime lead to 11.

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 29: Jonny Puelz led the Warriors with 11 points at home, including two three-pointers in the second quarter as they built a 10-point halftime lead.

Girls basketballBellevue West 58, Lincoln North Star 53: The Gators had the deficit down to three points late in the game but couldn’t overcome Naomi White and the Thunderbirds. White scored 25 points. Sarah Gatwech had 18 points for North Star.