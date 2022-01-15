Spartans keep building with second-place finish, 3 individual winners at HAC championships

Every year, Lincoln East makes it a priority to be a top team in Class A, the city of Lincoln and the Heartland Athletic Conference.
The Spartans gave a strong performance again Saturday at the HAC wrestling championships in Columbus with a second-place finish that featured seven Spartans in championship matches.
"I'd say the best way I could frame it from our standpoint as a coaching staff, what we really preach to the kids, we just try to maximize our potential and be the best that we can be," Lincoln East co-head coach Keenan McCurdy said. "Obviously it's our hope we can be a team that is competitive in Class A, in Lincoln and all of the that, but we just preach to the guys, we just want to try to get the most out of each individual's potential.
"It is a goal of ours, but it's not a goal we try to emphasize as much as just trying to be the best that we can be towards our kids."
The Spartans dropped three of their first four championship matches, allowing HAC champion Norfolk to take control of the team race. Norfolk won the title with 230 points. Lincoln East finished with 215.
Out of its seven championship matches, Lincoln East claimed three titles, with 2019 state champion Keith Smith claiming the 132-pound weight class. Returning state finalist Gabe Turman took the 120-pound division, and two-time state qualifier Cole Toline (138) added the Spartans' third championship.
Lincoln East's second-place finishers were Braedyn Rakes (106), Scottie Meier (113), Brandon Baustert (126) and Caleb Schwerdtfeger (182).
"This is not the end of the season," McCurdy said. "We're proud of our effort today, but there is a lot we learned from today. There was a lot of key things we want to take back to the practice room and practice on. This is a check mark and really tough, state-like feel, with a handful teams of the state. It's a really good building point."
Lincoln Pius X finished sixth with 110 points, with Sam Andres (170) picking up a first-place finish.
Lincoln Southwest took seventh with 96 points, while Lincoln Southeast (64), Lincoln High (44½) and Lincoln North Star (37) rounded out the HAC standings in ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.
Cross County Invite: Grant Wells continued his domination on the mat for Lincoln Lutheran, winning the championship at 126 pounds. Wells pinned his first three opponents before a 9-0 major decision in the semifinal and a 6-3 decision over St. Paul's Kaleb Baker. The Warriors finished eighth with 90½ points. Ale Nelson added a fourth-place mark in the 132-pound weight class.