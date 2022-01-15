Spartans keep building with second-place finish, 3 individual winners at HAC championships

Every year, Lincoln East makes it a priority to be a top team in Class A, the city of Lincoln and the Heartland Athletic Conference.

The Spartans gave a strong performance again Saturday at the HAC wrestling championships in Columbus with a second-place finish that featured seven Spartans in championship matches.

"I'd say the best way I could frame it from our standpoint as a coaching staff, what we really preach to the kids, we just try to maximize our potential and be the best that we can be," Lincoln East co-head coach Keenan McCurdy said. "Obviously it's our hope we can be a team that is competitive in Class A, in Lincoln and all of the that, but we just preach to the guys, we just want to try to get the most out of each individual's potential.

"It is a goal of ours, but it's not a goal we try to emphasize as much as just trying to be the best that we can be towards our kids."

The Spartans dropped three of their first four championship matches, allowing HAC champion Norfolk to take control of the team race. Norfolk won the title with 230 points. Lincoln East finished with 215.