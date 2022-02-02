Southeast wrestler Max McClatchey is riding a senior surge. A key element is sparking it

There's a lot more to Max McClatchey these days, especially on the wrestling mat.

He's taking more shots, is more aggressive and is not afraid to push the pace of a match. He's added to his arsenal, but McClatchey has left something behind.

Self doubt.

The Lincoln Southeast senior 195-pounder is having his best season, and though he's made some technical improvements, he credits most of his senior surge to confidence.

"I think in previous years I've kind of gone into things thinking, 'Oh, there's always a guy better than me, and I'm not fully having that confidence to wrestle at a high level against some of these guys,'" McClatchey said. "The big difference this year for me is I'm wrestling with confidence.

"Every time I step onto the mat I think the guy right across from me doesn't have a chance at me. My goal is to prove that I'm the best."

That attitude has McClatchey figuring into the mix at 195 pounds in Class A where he is ranked No. 3 by the NSWCA. He has 32 wins and only four losses, one of those defeats to Omaha North's Tyler Stewart, a defending state champion.

McClatchey was winning that match before losing 7-4. Sure, it was a defeat, but it showed McClatchey that he is indeed one of the top wrestlers in his weight class.

"It's good to lose sometimes," he said. "You don't want to go through the year and be overly confident going into stuff."

McClatchey, who wrestled at 182 pounds last year, also plays football. He had 20 tackles last fall and moved between defensive end and linebacker.

But he's not your typical football player/wrestler.

A lot of wrestlers play football to help them with wrestling. A lot of football players wrestle to benefit them in football.

McClatchey loves each sport the same and wants to use each to progress as an athlete. He wants to compete in both sports in college.

But if he had to pick one? Tough call.

"I just consider myself a guy that just loves to play sports," said McClatchey, who's been wrestling since he was in preschool. "I love both of them a lot.

"Wrestling, you learn a lot about balance and leverage, and football you're building your strength, building your speed. They just transfer so well to each other."

For now, wrestling has center stage, and McClatchey wants to make the most of his final opportunity at the high school level.

He made state as a freshman, but a high ankle sprain put a damper on his sophomore season and he went 0-2 at districts, failing to reach state.

"That one really, really stung," he said.

McClatchey bounced back to reach state last year but lost in the heartbreak round, and he's hoping an improved neutral game, an uptick in aggressiveness and a gym-load of confidence have him in the right spot in a few weeks at state.

"I just want to finish out my high school wrestling career with the same goal I've always had — to be on the top of the podium," he said. "Since my freshman year, my goal has always been to be a state champion.

"I think it's going to be a pretty tough challenge. … But I think my end goal now is to end on top and to have a pretty successful state wrestling tournament."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

