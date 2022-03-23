 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southeast tabs former UNK wrestler Brayden Wills as new varsity coach

  • Updated
The Lincoln Southeast wrestling program has a new leader. 

Knights athletic director JJ Toczek announced Wednesday the school has tabbed Brayden Wills as the new varsity wrestling coach.

Wills brings coaching experience at the college level to Southeast. Wills is currently an assistant coach at Nebraska-Kearney, where he also wrestled.

Brayden Wills

"Coach Wills trains his students-athletes to be physically and mentally strong, while also instilling in them the life skills of hard work, commitment and competitiveness," Toczek wrote in a news release. "We are excited to have Coach Wills as a member of the Knight family.”

Wills, who will teach physical education within Lincoln Public Schools next school year, takes over for interim coach Kirk Skiles. The Knights had six wrestlers qualify for the state wrestling tournament this past season.

