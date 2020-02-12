Silver Hawk wrestler Morrow wants to contribute despite concussion

Lincoln Southwest's Jaxon Morrow would love to go to the state wrestling tournament as a four-time qualifier. He will be at CHI Health Center Omaha, but not quite in the role he planned.
Morrow was looking to close out his senior year in style but suffered a season-ending concussion last week in a triangular against Lincoln East and Lincoln North Star.
That won't keep the Silver Hawk away from the mat.
After a wrestle-off Wednesday with Jacob Ashman, freshman Connor Oswald will take Morrow's varsity spot at 132 pounds.
“It was definitely an unfortunate thing to happen, but I know I need to be here for my team to get them prepared for this weekend,” Morrow said. “I'd want someone there to support me if I was in their spot. Nothing is going to change with how I support my team.”
Morrow finished his senior campaign with a 27-10 record and 17 pins.
“It means a lot that he is still here with us,” Southwest coach Aaron Finley said. “We've had guys on our team that have got hurt this year and not come back. I never question that, and I knew Jaxon would do what he could to continue to be a leader for our team.
“As far as Connor goes, I just got done telling these guys that unfortunately a door closes, but then it opens up a door for another person and gives them an opportunity.”
It was an odd situation for Finley, finalizing the Silver Hawk varsity roster for Saturday's Class A-2 district meet at Grand Island Senior High with a wrestle-off this late in the season. Southwest had a wrestle-off at 195 pounds as well. Alex Ho won that best-of-three match over Caleb Underwood.
“It teaches everyone in the (practice) room that they need to be ready to go all of the time,” Finley said. “Anything can happen, and the last few seasons, injuries happen all of the time. Guys that are on JV have to be ready to step into those spots, and it kind of reaffirms what we preach all the time. … Things do happen and it's cool to see they are ready to go and step in.”
As for Morrow preparing Oswald for the district tournament, Morrow already has his scouting report in his mind for Oswald's district opponents.
“I know most of their tricks and will definitely be giving some of those to him,” Morrow said. “I'm just going to be there and talk him up before his matches. Get him loose and make sure he is ready to go and get his head straight.”