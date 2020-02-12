Silver Hawk wrestler Morrow wants to contribute despite concussion

Lincoln Southwest's Jaxon Morrow would love to go to the state wrestling tournament as a four-time qualifier. He will be at CHI Health Center Omaha, but not quite in the role he planned.

Morrow was looking to close out his senior year in style but suffered a season-ending concussion last week in a triangular against Lincoln East and Lincoln North Star.

That won't keep the Silver Hawk away from the mat.

After a wrestle-off Wednesday with Jacob Ashman, freshman Connor Oswald will take Morrow's varsity spot at 132 pounds.

“It was definitely an unfortunate thing to happen, but I know I need to be here for my team to get them prepared for this weekend,” Morrow said. “I'd want someone there to support me if I was in their spot. Nothing is going to change with how I support my team.”

Morrow finished his senior campaign with a 27-10 record and 17 pins.

“It means a lot that he is still here with us,” Southwest coach Aaron Finley said. “We've had guys on our team that have got hurt this year and not come back. I never question that, and I knew Jaxon would do what he could to continue to be a leader for our team.