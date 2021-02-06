Short subdistrict tournaments throw a new wrinkle — area wrestlers, coaches adapting on the fly

OMAHA — It was a shorter day at the office for Dylan Meyer, but an important one.
The 220-pound senior wrestler from Norris only needed two wins Saturday to claim a subdistrict championship at the B3-A meet at Omaha Skutt High School.
Meyer pinned his first opponent in 1 minute, 11 seconds and his final foe in the opening seconds of the third period.
On to districts.
"I feel like I’ve only been here for an hour," Meyer said. "It’s definitely feels really different. But, hey, it’s another tournament we can get in."
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered seasons, tournaments, postseason formats and more during the 2020-21 school year. One of the biggest changes to wrestling — outside of the expanded state tournament — was the addition of subdistricts in Classes B, C and D as a way to cut down the number of competitors at next week’s district meets.
The subdistrict events were held this weekend, and the top four finishers at each weight class advance to the next rounds.
Most of the drama will wait until next week and at state in two weeks. Meyer, and many other wrestlers, clinched district berths before even stepping onto the mats Saturday because many divisions only had four wrestlers.
But Meyer, who picked up career wins 146 and 147, wasn’t about to lose focus.
“Coming in, I knew I definitely had to be mentally ready; you can’t take anyone lightly,” said Meyer, who will play linebacker at Division II Bemidji State next fall. “It definitely doesn’t feel like a tournament because I’ve only wrestled twice. It feels like a dual, but coming in you had to be mentally ready.”
Saturday’s tournament was wrapped up in about four hours, and wrestlers had to find ways to stay warm and focused with a limited plate of matches.
“I think they did the best they could, but there was a lot of opens, a lot of forfeits and a lot of open weight,” Norris coach Brian Duran said. “It makes it hard sometimes when you only wrestle once or twice to sit the whole day.”
Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson called it another step in the process. The Orangemen advanced all 14 wrestlers to the district round, and seven Beatrice wrestlers won their respective weight divisions.
“Right now, especially in Class B, the name of the game is to stay healthy,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of teams that are going to be close.
“It sucks giving up a weekend where my 182-pounder got one match, but they did what they needed to do and that’s all my kids care about. I think that’s all the kids care about is just getting to that postseason and getting to the state championship.”
The subdistrict round did put some wrestlers in highly competitive spots, including Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke, who won a state title last year at 132.
The junior, ranked No. 1 at 138 this season, wrestled Omaha Skutt’s Adam Kruse, who is ranked No. 2 in the state, in Saturday's final and earned a 3-1 decision.
It was another big match for Reinke, who has wrestled the No. 1 wrestler in Class C this year and Nos. 2, 3 and 4 from Class A.
“When I go out there, I’ve got to beat these guys to be the best,” said Reinke, who improved to 35-4. “That’s just about all that goes through my head, it doesn’t matter what tournament it is.”
Beatrice won the six-team subdistrict with a 222-point showing, and Norris (151) was second.
Meyer was one of two Norris winners Saturday, joining sophomore Cooper Bice at 145.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.