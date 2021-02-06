Short subdistrict tournaments throw a new wrinkle — area wrestlers, coaches adapting on the fly

But Meyer, who picked up career wins 146 and 147, wasn’t about to lose focus.

“Coming in, I knew I definitely had to be mentally ready; you can’t take anyone lightly,” said Meyer, who will play linebacker at Division II Bemidji State next fall. “It definitely doesn’t feel like a tournament because I’ve only wrestled twice. It feels like a dual, but coming in you had to be mentally ready.”

Saturday’s tournament was wrapped up in about four hours, and wrestlers had to find ways to stay warm and focused with a limited plate of matches.

“I think they did the best they could, but there was a lot of opens, a lot of forfeits and a lot of open weight,” Norris coach Brian Duran said. “It makes it hard sometimes when you only wrestle once or twice to sit the whole day.”

Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson called it another step in the process. The Orangemen advanced all 14 wrestlers to the district round, and seven Beatrice wrestlers won their respective weight divisions.

“Right now, especially in Class B, the name of the game is to stay healthy,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of teams that are going to be close.