Schnell takes over as Lincoln Northeast's wrestling coach

Zach Schnell will be taking over the reins as Lincoln Northeast's head wrestling coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Schnell spent the past two seasons sharing coaching duties with Patrick Neilly at Northeast. Before that, Schnell was Lincoln Southeast's head coach for three years.

"Zach is a coach that is very enthusiastic, motivated, energetic and focused," Northeast athletic director Clayton Heath said. "Zach is the type of coach that is able to get the best out of the teams he coaches. His knowledge and passion for teaching and coaching are very evident."

Schnell, who teaches physical education, has deep roots with the Rockets. He wrestled at Northeast from 2002-06 before wrestling at Concordia.

Neilly had served as Northeast's head coach since 2011.