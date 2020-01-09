Ranked No. 2 in Class B, 'one of those special kids' Fairbury's Firmanik develops into team leader

Sometimes an athlete comes through a program and is just different from everyone else.

For Fairbury wrestling coach Derek Garfield, Seth Firmanik, 24-1 and rated No. 2 in Class B at 195 pounds, is just that.

“Once in a while you have that special kid come through, and he's one of those special kids,” Garfield said. “First and foremost, (Firmanik) is a leader. Always does everything the right way whether it is on the mat or off the mat. He is a kid that absolutely leads by example and has really developed as a vocal leader for our program.”

Firmanik placed third at 182 pounds in the Class B state tournament in 2019 and fifth as a sophomore.

“The thing I really appreciate about Seth is he kind of worked his way through our system," Garfield said. "(He) grew up in our club and started wrestling for Fairbury as a first grader.

“When (Firmanik) was a freshman, we had a pretty stout lineup and he was not on varsity for us. The astounding thing is he has been able to win over 100 (varsity) matches in under three years. Basically a 2½-year period.”

Firmanik made the decision to move to the 195-pound class after weighing 205 pounds after football season.