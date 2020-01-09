Ranked No. 2 in Class B, 'one of those special kids' Fairbury's Firmanik develops into team leader

Sometimes an athlete comes through a program and is just different from everyone else.
For Fairbury wrestling coach Derek Garfield, Seth Firmanik, 24-1 and rated No. 2 in Class B at 195 pounds, is just that.
“Once in a while you have that special kid come through, and he's one of those special kids,” Garfield said. “First and foremost, (Firmanik) is a leader. Always does everything the right way whether it is on the mat or off the mat. He is a kid that absolutely leads by example and has really developed as a vocal leader for our program.”
Firmanik placed third at 182 pounds in the Class B state tournament in 2019 and fifth as a sophomore.
“The thing I really appreciate about Seth is he kind of worked his way through our system," Garfield said. "(He) grew up in our club and started wrestling for Fairbury as a first grader.
“When (Firmanik) was a freshman, we had a pretty stout lineup and he was not on varsity for us. The astounding thing is he has been able to win over 100 (varsity) matches in under three years. Basically a 2½-year period.”
Firmanik made the decision to move to the 195-pound class after weighing 205 pounds after football season.
“There was no doubt in my mind as the head coach that he was going to be just fine up at 195,” Garfield said. “He had a successful football season that has kind of translated into the wrestling season. He has that goal of being a state champion and he is working every single day to get to that point.”
The Jeffs senior has rolled over his competition, going 8-0 with five pins at the Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 20-21 in Grand Island before suffering his first loss Jan. 4 in Bennington.
“Going from day one at practice I knew had to work harder than I did last year if I want to go win that (state title),” Firmanik said. “Going on that mat with the mentality that 'I'm better than you, I'm going to dominate you,' and putting that aggression into every opponent.”
Of Firmanik's 24 wins, 13 have been by pinfall. His only loss was 4-3 to Wahoo's Kole Bordovsky at the Badger Duals.
“Seth rolled through the Flatwater Fracas so easily and really had not been pushed too much up until that point,” Garfield said. “I was really happy to have him have a match that went a full six minutes, and it's hard to know what you have to fix if you're not getting pushed.
“When he came off that mat, obviously he was disappointed, but Seth is the kind of kid that handles winning and losing about the same. He is an even-keeled, steady kind of kid and he is coachable. We were able to go back and watch that match, and it was a good match.”