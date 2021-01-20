Quinn Thew wants a top-three finish, but more importantly, momentum for Links' program

Lincoln High senior Quinn Thew has many goals for his teammates, but only one for himself — finish in the top three at the state wrestling tournament.
Thew, the Links' 170-pound wrestler, improved to 18-2 after picking up two victories Wednesday at the Lincoln Northeast triangular. He pinned the Rockets' Malachi Alley at 182, then dropped to the 170-pound weight class and added an 11-1 major decision against Lincoln East's Jacob Odell.
"He's that go-getter," Lincoln High coach Andrew Genrich said. "(Thew) will basically move up a weight (classes) if we need him. … He's not afraid of competition, and he is just that team leader, not just in our room, but also on the mat."
Thew started 9-0 before dropping a title bout to Sutton's Joseph Hinrichs at the Thunderbird Invitational in December. Hinrichs won the Class C state championship at 160 pounds in 2020.
Thew then won his next four matches and carried a 13-1 record into the Heartland Athletic Conference championships last Saturday in Kearney. Thew finished fourth, adding just his second blemish on a stellar season.
"Honestly, I didn't start the season the way I had wanted,” Thew said. "I had the one loss against the returning state champ in Class C who is pretty good. Overall, I've been happy with the way it is going and I've been pushing through.”
But it's not just about his own path for Thew and a top-three state finish. He wants to set a tone for Lincoln High now and for the future.
“I try to go with the newer guys and teach them on what I learned and picked up on,” Thew said. “I've mostly tried to teach them what I've learned so they can go and keep on leading through.”
Though Thew continued his dominance Wednesday, Lincoln High fell in both duals. Lincoln Northeast defeated the Links 46-27, while Lincoln East won 67-7.
East also beat Northeast 71-9.
The Spartans continue their strong run, but co-head coach Jeff Rutledge said the team got beat in one area Wednesday.
“I think that comes from team culture and I think Lincoln Northeast did a great job of that tonight,” Rutledge said. “They got loud and they got invested in their team. That shows great team culture and that is something I think we got beat on tonight. … That is something we need to look at. How can you get behind your teammates and get loud and excited for them?”