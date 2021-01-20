Quinn Thew wants a top-three finish, but more importantly, momentum for Links' program

Lincoln High senior Quinn Thew has many goals for his teammates, but only one for himself — finish in the top three at the state wrestling tournament.

Thew, the Links' 170-pound wrestler, improved to 18-2 after picking up two victories Wednesday at the Lincoln Northeast triangular. He pinned the Rockets' Malachi Alley at 182, then dropped to the 170-pound weight class and added an 11-1 major decision against Lincoln East's Jacob Odell.

"He's that go-getter," Lincoln High coach Andrew Genrich said. "(Thew) will basically move up a weight (classes) if we need him. … He's not afraid of competition, and he is just that team leader, not just in our room, but also on the mat."

Thew started 9-0 before dropping a title bout to Sutton's Joseph Hinrichs at the Thunderbird Invitational in December. Hinrichs won the Class C state championship at 160 pounds in 2020.

Thew then won his next four matches and carried a 13-1 record into the Heartland Athletic Conference championships last Saturday in Kearney. Thew finished fourth, adding just his second blemish on a stellar season.