Prep wrestling subdistrict pairings and dates

Wrestling
SUBDISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
B1-A at Nebraska City (Saturday): Adams Central, Bennington, Columbus Scotus, Elkhorn North, Nebraska City, Pierce, Schuyler.
B1-B at Waverly (Friday): Boys Town, Columbus Scotus, Hastings, Omaha Roncalli, South Sioux City, Waverly.
B2-A at Minden (Saturday): Auburn, Minden, Omaha Concordia, Platteview, Ralston, West Point-Beemer.
B2-B at York (Saturday): Blair, Falls City, Omaha Gross, Seward, Wayne, York.
B3-A at Omaha Skutt (Saturday): Beatrice, Ashland-Greenwood, Crete, Elkhorn, Norris, Omaha Skutt.
B3-5 at Aurora (Saturday): Aurora, Fairbury, Mount Michael, Northwest, Plattsmouth, Wahoo.
B4-A at Ogallala (Saturday): Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Gothenburg, Ogallala, Scottsbluff.
B4-B at Lexington (Friday): Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Sidney.
C1-A at David City (Saturday): Boone Central, David City, Fillmore Central, Fort Calhoun, Grand Island CC, Tekamah-Herman, Tri County, Wood River.
C1-B at North Bend (Saturday): Arlington, Crofton/Bloomfield, Madison, Nebraska Christian, North Bend Central, St. Paul, Tri County Northeast, Wisner-Pilger.
C2-A at Oakland-Craig (Saturday): Battle Creek, Bishop Neumann, Central City, Hartington CC, Lutheran High Northeast, Oakland-Craig, Wilber-Clatonia, Winnebago.
C2-B at Raymond Central (Friday): Archbishop Bergan, Conestoga, Quad County Northeast, Raymond Central, Sutton, Syracuse, Wakefield, Sutton.
C3-A at Aquinas (Friday): Centennial, Lincoln Christian, Louisville, Malcolm, Milford, Norfolk Catholic, South Central.
C3-B at Logan View (Saturday): BRLD, Cross County/Osceola, HTRS, Lincoln Lutheran, Logan View, Palmyra, Ponca, Twin River.
C4-A at Mitchell (Saturday): Arcadia/Loup City, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, Mitchell, O'Neill, Ravenna, Valentine.
C4-B at Amherst (Saturday): Ainsworth, Amherst, Bridgeport, Centura, Gibbon, Kearney Catholic, Loomis/Bloomfield, Ord.
D1-A at Shelby-Rising City (Saturday): Anselmo-Merna, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Friend, Pender, Plainview, Scriber-Snyder, Shelby-Rising City, South Loup, Weeping Water.
D1-B at High Plains (Saturday): Alma, Dorchester, Elm Creek, Franklin, Fullerton, Guardian Angels CC, High Plains, Kenesaw, North Central, Wilcox-Hildreth.
D2-A at Pleasanton (Saturday): Brady, Burwell, Elkhorn Valley, Meridian, Niobrara-Verdigre, Osmond, Pleasanton. Santee, Shelton, St. Mary's, Superior.
D2-B at at Doniphan-Trumbull (Saturday): Ansley/Litchfield, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elgin/PJ, Freeman, Palmer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Riverside, Southwest, Twin Loup, West Holt.
D3-A at Central Valley (Friday): Axtell, Central Valley, Hi-Line, Overton, Sandhills Valley, Southern, Southern Valley, Stanton, Sutherland, Thayer Central, Winside.
D3-B at East Butler (Saturday): Cambridge, Creighton, East Butler, Harvard, Hastings SC, Howells-Dodge, Johnson Co. Central, Neligh-Oakdale, Sandhills/Thedford, S-E-M.
D4-A at Maxwell (Saturday): Bayard, Hemingford, Hyannis, Kimball, Leyton, Maxwell, Minatare, Morrill, Mullen, Paxton, Wauneta-Palisade.
D4-B at North Platte St. Pat's (Friday): Banner County, Crawford, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Garden County, Hay Springs, Hitchcock County, Medicine Valley, North Platte St. Pat's, Perkins County, Sioux County, Sutherland.