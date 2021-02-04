 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep wrestling subdistrict pairings and dates
View Comments
agate

Prep wrestling subdistrict pairings and dates

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Wrestling

SUBDISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS

B1-A at Nebraska City (Saturday): Adams Central, Bennington, Columbus Scotus, Elkhorn North, Nebraska City, Pierce, Schuyler.

B1-B at Waverly (Friday): Boys Town, Columbus Scotus, Hastings, Omaha Roncalli, South Sioux City, Waverly.

B2-A at Minden (Saturday): Auburn, Minden, Omaha Concordia, Platteview, Ralston, West Point-Beemer.

B2-B at York (Saturday): Blair, Falls City, Omaha Gross, Seward, Wayne, York.

B3-A at Omaha Skutt (Saturday): Beatrice, Ashland-Greenwood, Crete, Elkhorn, Norris, Omaha Skutt.

B3-5 at Aurora (Saturday): Aurora, Fairbury, Mount Michael, Northwest,  Plattsmouth, Wahoo.

B4-A at Ogallala (Saturday): Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Gothenburg, Ogallala, Scottsbluff.

B4-B at Lexington (Friday): Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Sidney.

C1-A at David City (Saturday): Boone Central, David City, Fillmore Central, Fort Calhoun, Grand Island CC, Tekamah-Herman, Tri County, Wood River.

C1-B at North Bend (Saturday): Arlington, Crofton/Bloomfield, Madison, Nebraska Christian, North Bend Central, St. Paul, Tri County Northeast, Wisner-Pilger.

C2-A at Oakland-Craig (Saturday): Battle Creek, Bishop Neumann, Central City, Hartington CC, Lutheran High Northeast, Oakland-Craig, Wilber-Clatonia, Winnebago.

C2-B at Raymond Central (Friday): Archbishop Bergan, Conestoga, Quad County Northeast, Raymond Central, Sutton, Syracuse, Wakefield, Sutton.

C3-A at Aquinas (Friday): Centennial, Lincoln Christian, Louisville, Malcolm, Milford, Norfolk Catholic, South Central.

C3-B at Logan View (Saturday): BRLD, Cross County/Osceola, HTRS, Lincoln Lutheran, Logan View, Palmyra, Ponca, Twin River.

C4-A at Mitchell (Saturday): Arcadia/Loup City, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, Mitchell, O'Neill, Ravenna, Valentine.

C4-B at Amherst (Saturday): Ainsworth, Amherst, Bridgeport, Centura, Gibbon, Kearney Catholic, Loomis/Bloomfield, Ord.

D1-A at Shelby-Rising City (Saturday): Anselmo-Merna, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Friend, Pender, Plainview, Scriber-Snyder, Shelby-Rising City, South Loup, Weeping Water.

D1-B at High Plains (Saturday): Alma, Dorchester, Elm Creek, Franklin, Fullerton, Guardian Angels CC, High Plains, Kenesaw, North Central, Wilcox-Hildreth.

D2-A at Pleasanton (Saturday): Brady, Burwell, Elkhorn Valley, Meridian, Niobrara-Verdigre, Osmond, Pleasanton. Santee, Shelton, St. Mary's, Superior.

D2-B at at Doniphan-Trumbull (Saturday): Ansley/Litchfield, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elgin/PJ, Freeman, Palmer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Riverside, Southwest, Twin Loup, West Holt.

D3-A at Central Valley (Friday): Axtell, Central Valley, Hi-Line, Overton, Sandhills Valley, Southern, Southern Valley, Stanton, Sutherland, Thayer Central, Winside.

D3-B at East Butler (Saturday): Cambridge, Creighton, East Butler, Harvard, Hastings SC, Howells-Dodge, Johnson Co. Central, Neligh-Oakdale, Sandhills/Thedford, S-E-M.

D4-A at Maxwell (Saturday): Bayard, Hemingford, Hyannis, Kimball, Leyton, Maxwell, Minatare, Morrill, Mullen, Paxton, Wauneta-Palisade.

D4-B at North Platte St. Pat's (Friday): Banner County, Crawford, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Garden County, Hay Springs, Hitchcock County, Medicine Valley, North Platte St. Pat's, Perkins County, Sioux County, Sutherland.

High school wrestling logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: The newest 4-time state wrestling champions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News