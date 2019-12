Prep wrestling results, 12/13

106--double forfeit; 113--double forfeit; 120-- Wells, LL, pinned I. Wegrzyn, 0:49; 126-- Davis, LL, won by forfeit; 132--E. Wegrzyn, LC, won by forfeit; 138-- double forfeit; 145--T. Svoboda, LC, pinned Suggitt, 1:49; 152--Dawe, LL, pinned Wheeler, 1:19; 160--Byers, LC, won by forfeit; 170--D. Svoboda, LC, won by forfeit; 182-- He, LC, won by forfeit; 195--Haase, LC, won by forfeit; 220-- Roth, LC, won by forfeit; 285--Jafari, LC, won by forfeit.