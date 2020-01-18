Prep wrestling results, 1/18

Wrestling
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM SCORING: Kearney 228, Lincoln East 217.5, Grand Island 181.5, Norfolk 175.5, Lincoln Southeast 104, Lincoln Southwest 90, Fremont 88, Lincoln High 68, Lincoln Northeast 48, Lincoln North Star 47.5, Lincoln Pius X 37.5.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Smith, East, tech. falls Obermiller, GI, 21-4; 3rd--Swarm, Kearney, pinned Maynard, LNS, 0:58 113--Pedro, GI, dec. Heelan, Kearney, 5-0; 3rd--Basutert, East, dec. McLaughlin, LSW, 7-1; 120--Ruiz, GI, dec. Soe, LHS, 7-5; 3rd--Nagatani, Kearney, dec. Durr, LSE, 13-9; 126--Cushing, GI, major dec. Steele, Kearney, 14-6; 3rd--Godfrey, Norfolk, pinned Hinz, LSE, 1:37; 132--Swift, East, dec. Dittmer, Norfolk, 9-6; 3rd--Morrow, LSW, dec. Arnold, LHS, 7-2; 138--Smith, Kearney, inj. Arrants, GI; 3rd--Hernandez, LNS, dec. Hill, LSE, 6-5; 145--Sperling, East, dec. Ferguson, Kearney, 4-0; 3rd--Licking, Norfolk, dec. Charroin, LSW, 6-5; 152--McBride, Kearney, major dec. Kammerer, East, 12-3; 3rd--Baughman, LSW, dec. Mendoza, LSE, 11-4; 160--Mayfield, East, pinned Splater, Norfolk, 2:42; 3rd--Wentz, Fremont, dec. Lukasiewicz, GI, 3-1; 170--Lyman, East, won by tech fall over Miller, Norfolk, 18-3; 3rd--Pierson, Kearney, dec. Thew, LHS, 11-5; 182--Lankas, East, dec. McClatchey, LSE, 5-3; 3rd--Mangelsen, Norfolk, dec. Alley, LNE, 10-3; 195--Belmudez, LSE, pinned Hunt, Kearney, 3:06; 3rd--Ames, Norfolk, pinned Alfaro, Fremont, 1:22; 220--Heffner, Norfolk, dec. Rodriguez, Kearney, 5-4; 3rd--Nitzel, LSW, dec. Rodriguez, GI, 7-6; 285--Schrader, LNE, pinned Richardson, Fremont, 4:16; 3rd--Isele, GI, pinned Jensen, Norfolk, 4:14.
CROSS COUNTY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Ogallala 190, Bridgeport 172, Burlington 135, Alliance 125.5, Sedgwick County/Fleming 92, Hitchcock County, 83.5, Morrill 69, Garden County, 68.5, Wray 58, Perkins County 53, Bayard 50, Minatare 43, Chase County 42.5, Kimball 37.5, Dundy County-Stratton 36.5, Leyton 33, Wauneta-Palisade 27, Holyoke 1.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Yates, Garden County, major dec. Bornhoft, Sedgewick County/Fleming, 13-0; 113--Stokey, Ogallala, pinned Picket, Alliance, 0:36; 120--Cooper, Bridgeport, pinned Collins, Wray, 3:38; 126--Abbot, Leyton, pinned Vasquez, Wray, 1:28; 132--Hernandez, Burlington, pinned Minnick, Alliance, 3:17; 138--Johnson, Alliance, dec. Carrizales, Ogallala, 7-5; 145--Widener, Bridgeport, SV-1, Holthus, Garden County, 14-12; 152--Zink, Ogallala, pinned Menke, Bridgeport, 2:45; 160--Wid, Perkins County, dec. Shuler, Hitchcock County, 9-4; 170--Skinner, Ogallala, dec. Warren, Bridgeport, 11-8; 182--Peterson, Chase County, pinned DeVoe, Ogallala, 1:58; 195--Lopez, Sedgwick County/Fleming, 5-0; 220--Mantey, Burlington, dec. Knoles, Perkins County, 16-10; 285--Rodgers, Bridgeport, pinned Garduno, Minatare, 4:37.
ARLINGTON INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Logan View 177, Arlington 162.5, Milford 161.5, Raymond Central 128, Yutan 128, Wilber-Clatonia 120, Archbishop Bergan 105, Bishop Neumann 77, Boys Town 65, North Bend Central 41.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Ohnoutka, Neumann, pinned Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia, 3:15; 113--Schluckebier, Milford, pinned Hernandez, Logan View, 2:43; 120--Albrecht, Raymond Central, dec. Mueller, Logan View, 7-1; 126--Zegers, Milford, dec. Cooley, Arlington, 12-8; 132--Gilmore, Arlington, pinned McNulty, Logan View, 3:07; 138--Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, pinned Henkel, Yutan, 3:08; 145--Scdoris, Milford, tech falls over Kaup, Logan View, 19-1; 152--Kreikemier, Raymond Central, dec. Mullaly, North Bend Central, 8-2; 160--Miller, Arlington, pinned Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia, 3:36; 170--Egr, Yutan, major dec. McIntyre, Bergan, 12-1; 182--Wilkins, Arlington, pinned Villwok, Bergan, 3:04; 195--Booth, Logan View, major dec. Cook, Yutan, 10-2; 220--Cone, Bergan, dec. Cone, Logan View, 6-2; 285--Gay, Arlington, pinned Miller, Logan View, 1:41.
SCHUYLER INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Aquinas Catholic 223, Columbus Lakeview 194.5, Lexington 161.5, Schuyler 129, Malcolm 115, Norris 90.5, Fairbury 80, Scottsbluff 63, Shelby-Rising City 53.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Bargen, Lakeview, tech. falls over Naylor, Lexington, 15-0; 113--Lazo, Lexington, dec. Kavan, Aquinas, 6-1; 120--Garcia, Scottsbluff, dec. Vandenberg, Aquinas, 11-5; 126--Zitek, Aquinas, dec. Bailey, Lexington, 8-3; 132--Jaixen, Lakeview, dec. Hubbard, Lexington, 6-2; 138--Nickolite, Aquinas, pinned Lemburg, Lakeview, 3:47; 145--Fago, Lexington, major dec. Schrad, Aquinas, 12-2; 152--G. Zoucha, Malcolm, dec. Eller, Aquinas, 4-1; 160--Corado, Lexington, dec. Escobar, Schuyler, 4-2; 170--D. Zoucha, Malcolm, pinned Kment, Aquinas, 2:38; 182--Marxsen, Schuyler, pinned Courter, Malcolm, 5:05; 195--Firmanik, Fairbury, pinned Schultz, Aquinas, 2:51; 220--Meyer, Norris, dec. Rollman, Lakeview, 6-1; 285--Kucera, Lakeview, dec. Travnicek, Scottsbluff, 15-10.