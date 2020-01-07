Prep wrestling results, 1/7

Wrestling
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 42, WILBER-CLATONIA 33
106--Hernandez, WC, pinned Reis, :45; 113-- Jamimes, WC, pinned Lima Martinez, 1:56 120--Pushkaran, LSE, won by forfeit; 126--Patak, WC, dec. Durr, 5-4; 132--Lokken, WC, dec. Hinz, 5-0; 138--Hololka, WC, dec. Hill, 14-8; 145--Kennett, LSE, pinned Smith, :37; 152--Moldenhauer, WC, pinned Geiger, 3:31; 160--Zegers, LSE, won by forfeit; 170--Friendt, LSE, won by forfeit; 182--McClatchey, LSE, won by forfeit; 195--Belmudez, LSE, pinned Hernden, :53; 220--Folmer, LSE, pinned Hyde, :26; 285--Esocbar, WC, pinned Anthony, 1:54.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 45, OMAHA NORTH 33
106--Reis, LSE, pinned Bullion, 2:24; 113-- Lima Martinez, LSE, won by forfeit; 120--Mahone, Omaha North, pinned Durr, 5:36; 126--Rauner, LSE, won by forfeit; 132--Hinz, LSE, won by forfeit; 138--Sterling, Omaha North, pinned Hill, 1:43; 145--Kennett, LSE, dec. Harris, 7-2; 152--Bailey, Omaha North pinned Geiger, 4:35; 160--Zegers, LSE, pinned Phelps, :50; 170--Friendt, LSE, won by forfeit; 182--McClatchey, LSE, pinned Denton, :46; 195--Stewart, Omaha North, dec. Belmudez, 9-6; 220--Hernandez, Omaha North, pinned Folmer, 1:48; 285--Guzman, Omaha North, pinned Anthony, 1:54.
OTHER RESULT: Omaha North 40, Wilber-Clatonia 28