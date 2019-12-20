Prep wrestling results, 12/20

Wrestling
FLATWATER FRACAS
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
In Grand Island
POOL RESULTS: A--Millard South, 4-0; Blair, 3-1; Lincoln Southwest, 2-2; Northwest, 1-3; Fairbury, 0-4; B--Kearney, 4-0; Great Bend, 3-1; Bennington, 2-2; Lincoln Northeast, 1-3; Bellevue Wet 0-4; C--Columbus, 4-0; Papillion-La Vista, 3-1; Cheyenne East, 2-2; Lincoln Southeast, 1-3; Gretna, 0-4; D--Lincoln East, 4-0; Hastings, 3-1; Nofolk, 2-2; Papillion-La Vista South, 1-3; Manhattan (Kan.), 0-4; E--Grand Island, 4-0; Omaha Burke, 3-1; Beatrice, 2-2; Bellevue East, 1-3; Smith Center (Kan.), 0-4.