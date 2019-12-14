Prep wrestling results, 12/14

Wrestling
COUNCIL BLUFFS CLASSIC
TOP TEAMS: 1. Liberty (Mo.), 565.5; 2. Millard South, 480.5; 3. Fort Dodge (Ia.), 468; 4. Blue Valley Southwest (Kan.), 365; 5. Lincoln East, 362; 6. Waukee (Ia.), 348; 7. Kearney, 331; 8. Underwood (Ia.), 323.5; 9. Mill Valley (Kan.), 275. 10. Iowa City West, 262.
OTHER NEBRASKA TEAMS: 11. Grand Island, 258; 16. Omaha Skutt, 189; 18. Millard North, 176; 23. Blair, 155.5; 24. Aquinas 152.5; 25. Papillion-La Vista, 150.5; 26. Creighton Prep, 142; 27. Nebraska City, 140; 31. Millard West, 111. 39. Plattsmouth 27.
NEBRASKA CHAMPIONS: 113--Baustert, East, dec. Heelen, Kearney, 6-1; 138--Antoniak, Millard South, dec. Smith, Kearney, 3-0; 152--Mayfield, East, dec. Stoltenberg, Skutt, 5-3; 195--Pray, Creighton Prep, dec. Carroll, Aquinas, 11-5; 220--Trumble, Millard South, pinned Lautt, St. James (Kan.), 3:15.
CRETE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Adams Central 162, Milford 149, Central City 133.5, Seward 122, Waverly 121.5, Omaha Bryan 121, Wilber-Clatonia 82, Syracuse 80, Norris 79, Crete 77, Gothenburg 76, Ashland-Greenwood 63, Lincoln North Star 53, Thayer Central 48, Fairbury 32.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Obermiller, Adams Central, pinned Garfield, 1:02; 113--Salat, Omaha Bryan, dec. Kort, 6-4; 120--Ackles, Adams Central, won by major dec. over Mohamed, Omaha Bryan, 12-1; 126--Buchanan, Crete pinned Zegers, Milford, 2:00; 132--Kunz, Central City, won by major dec. over Mohamed, Omaha Bryan, 12-0; 138--Kort, Adams Central, dec. Chapman, Milford, 6-0; 145--Martin, Seward, dec. Scdoris, Milford, 5-4; 152--Stewart, Thayer Central, pinned Moldenhauer, Wilber-Clatonia, 1:46; 160--Moore, Central City, pinned Nelson, Norris, 4:56; 170--Canoyer, Waverly, dec. Brandt, Syracuse, 2-1; 182--White, Crete, won by sv-1 over Isom, Lincoln North Star, 3-1; 195--Firmanik, Fairbury, pinned Fanning, Waverly, 2:25; 220--Meyer, Norris, dec. Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-3; 285--Warren, Seward, pinned Burr, Syracuse, 1:09.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 106--Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Brandt, Syracuse, 6-2; 113--Schluckebier, Milford, pinned Hollibaugh, Waverly, 1:43; 120--Rosendale, Seward, pinned Goebel, Syracuse, 2:40; 126--Patak, Wilber-Clatonia, pinned Greve, Waverly, 2:40; 132--Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Stauffer, Milford, 3-1; 138--VonBonn, Central City, dec. Jenkins, Waverly, 6-3; 145--Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Hernandez, Lincoln North Star, 4-3; 152--Spaulding, Norris, won by major dec. over Springer, Milford, 14-2; 160--Scdoris, Milford, pinned Tietjen, Thayer Central, :56; 182--Young, Gothenburg, pinned Wilson, Waverly, :59; 195--Ellingson, Seward, pinned Hemberger, Adams Central, :52
You have free articles remaining.
HOLDREGE DUSTER SCRAMBLE
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 219.5, Broken Bow 170, Hill City (Kan.) 135, Norton (Kan.) 123, Holdrege 122.5, Northwest 112, McCook 103, Minden 78.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Shields, Norton, pinned Underhill, Hill City, 0:57; 113--McLaughlin, Southwest, pinned Atkins, Hill City, 1:22; 120--Bates, Southwest, pinned Garey, Broken Bow, 1:08; 126--Campbell, Broken Bow, pinned Campbell, McCook, 3:20; 132--Powers, Broken Bow, dec. Morrow, Southwest, 12-6; 138--Mazour, Southwest, pinned Reynolds, Broken Bow, 2:42; 145--Melroy, Holdrege, pinned Charroin, Southwest, 5:18; 152--Cooley, Northwest, won by sudden death over Jackson, Southwest, SV-1 4-2; 160--Carstens, Southwest, pinned Segarra, Hill City, 3:31; 170--Baker, Southwest, pinned Walker, Hill City, 1:57; 182--Duda, Broken Bow, dec. Hamel, Hill City, 8-4; 195--Langan, McCook, dec. Munoz, Holdrege, 7-2; 220--Wiltfong, Norton, pinned Kreutzer, McCook, 2:58; 285--Steinbeck, McCook, pinned Bumgarner, Broken Bow, 1:51.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 106--Phillips, Southwest, pinned Nielsen, Minden, 2:39; 126--Carpenter, Holdrege, won by injury fft. over Wojtasek, Southwest.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 215, Logan View 197.5, Pierce 189, Arlington 153, Tri County 108, Wisner-Pilger 90, North Bend Central 80, Mount Michael 71, Louisville 70.5, Winside 70, Lincoln Christian 44, Johnson Co. Central 31, Freeman 18, Winnebago 14, Cedar Bluffs 10.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--McGee, Logan View, pinned Witt, North Bend Central, 0:50; 113--Bolling, Pierce, pinned Ellis, Winside, 5:14; 120--Vandenberg, Aquinas, dec. Coulter, Pierce, 9-3; 126--Zitek, Aquinas, pinned Mueller, Logan View, 1:14; 132--Gilmore, Arlington, pinned McNulty, Logan View, 2:57; 138--Nickolite, Aquinas, pinned Garrison, Tri County, 3:37; 145--Lampman, Wisner-Pilger, pinned Kruntorad, Pierce, 5:27; 152--Eller, Aquinas, dec. Schweitzer, Pierce, 9-5; 160--Miller, Arlington, pinned Schweitzer, Pierce, 2:39; 170--Tinker, Piece, dec. Kment, Aquinas, 14-10; 182--Knott, Louisville, tech. fall Beeson, Tri County, 16-1; 195--Wilkins, Arlington, dec. Booth, Logan View, 3-2; 220--Beaver, Wisner-Pilger, dec. Cone, Logan View, 9-0; 285--Gay, Arlington, pinned Miller, Logan View, 2:00.
BOB OLIVER PIN INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Meridian 157.5, Thayer Central JV 107.5, Superior 95, Palmyra 90, Tri County JV 90, Wilber-Clatonia JV 80, Dorchester 37.5, Fairbury JV 10.
OSCEOLA INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Fillmore Central 129, Cross County/Osceola 128, Howells-Dodge 111.5, Boulder City (Nevada) 109.5, Palmer 108, East Butler 88, Elkhorn Valley 85, Southwest 80.5, Southern 63, Nebraska Christian 56, Central Valley 35.5, Pleasanton 34, Fullerton 25.5, Clarkson/Leigh 24, Harvard 23.