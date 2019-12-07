Prep wrestling results, 12/7

Wrestling
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Grand Island 114, Hastings 105, Kearney 104, Lincoln Southwest 73.5, Creighton Prep 54.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Obermiller, Grand Island, pinned Becerra, Creighton Prep, 5:39; 113--McLaughlin, Southwest, pinned Crocker, Kearney, 1:52; 120--Pedro, Grand Island, pinned Bates, Southwest, 3:26; 126--Weidner, Hastings, dec. Wojtasek, Southwest, 10-0; 132--Brown, Hastings, dec. Morrow, Southwest, 9-4; 138--Smith, Kearney, dec. Arrants, Grand Island, 14-3; 145--Ferguson, Kearney, pinned Charroin, Southwest, 1:03; 152--McBride, Kearney, dec. Brumbaugh, Hastings, 9-8; 160--Hunsley, Hastings, dec. Lukasiewicz, Grand Island, 3-0; 170--Abels, Kearney, pinned Mlnarik, Southwest, 4:33; 182--Pape, Hastings, pinned Glogowski, Creighton Prep, 1:16; 195--Pray, Creighton Prep, pinned Keolavone, Grand Island, 4:39; 220--Davis, Hastings, pinned Rodriguez, Kearney, 4:55; 285--Isele, Grand Island, pinned Kreuter, Kearney, 1:48.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 160--Carstens, Southwest; 285--Sherman, Southwest.
PIUS X DUALS
TOP TEAMS: 1. Beatrice, 2. Omaha Central, 3. Lincoln Pius X, 4. Waverly, 5. Lincoln Northeast, 6. Norris.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Plueler, Omaha Central, 5-0; 113--Karlin, Beatrice, 5-0; 120--Haynes, Omaha Central, 5-0; 126--Faust, Pius X, 5-0; 132--Reinke, Beatrice, 5-0; 138--Kueny, Omaha Central, 5-0; 145--C. Kueny, Omaha Central, 5-0; 152--Davis, Omaha Central, 5-0; 160--Boatman, Pius X, 4-0; 170--Canoyer, Waverly, 5-0; 195--Ostdiek, Beatrice, 5-0; 220--Meyer, Norris, 5-0; 285--Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central, 5-0.
BOB AREHART INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Milford 192, Fillmore Central 167, Tri County 161, Palmer 130.5, Yutan 125.5, Centennial 109, Thayer Central 103, Southern 65, Johnson Co. Central 45, Shenandoah (Iowa) 23, Lincoln Lutheran 21, Friend 19.5, Dorchester 15.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Meyer, Fillmore Central, pinned Wells, Thayer Central, 1:59; 113--Schluckebier, Milford, pinned Schademann, Fillmore Central, 4:39; 120--Fushia, Fillmore Central, pinned Arlt, Yutan, 2:37; 126--Schernikau, Centennial, dec. Kenning, Milford, 13-2; 132--
Reimers, Palmer, dec. Zegers, Milford, 6-4; 138--Garrison, Tri County, pinned Jensen, Palmer, 3:07; 145--Scdoris, Milford, pinned Reedy, Tri County, 1:03; 152--Springer, Milford, pinned Stewart, Thayer Central, 3:57; 160--Waltke, Tri County, pinned Gay, Palmer, 3:40; 170--Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, dec. Wichmann, Palmer, 3-1; 182--Martin, Shenandoah, dec. Reimers, Palmer, 11-7; 195--Cook, Yutan, pinned Siebolt, Tri County, 0:40; 220--Temple, Milford, pinned Hess, Tri County, 3:10; 285--Asche, Fillmore Central, pinned Fehlhafer, Centennial, 3:55.
CONESTOGA INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Conestoga 200.5, Bishop Neumann 153, Syracuse 141, Weeping Water 106, Lincoln Christian 91, High Plains 75, Louisville 71, HTRS 50.5, Winnebago 47, Palmyra 45, Freeman 39, Cedar Bluffs 22.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106-Ohnoutka, Neumann, dec. Brandt, Syracuse, 13-4; 113--Williams, Conestoga, pinned Goebel, Syracuse, 5:02; 120--Ruffner, Conestoga, dec. Bridgmon, Syracuse, 14-3; 126--Chini, Conestoga, pinned A. Ohnoutka, Neumann, 2:31; 132--Blevins, Weeping Water, dec. Williams, Conestoga, 12-4; 138--Fairbanks, Neumann, tech. fall Alberts, Freeman, 16-0; 145--Dragon, Conestoga, pinned Jones, Louisville, 0:44; 152--Burch, Weeping Water, pinned Dowding, Palmyra, 4:15; 160--Jones, Louisville, pinned Vrana, Neumann, 3:09; 170--Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Parsons, High Plains, 3:11; 182--Soule, High Plains, dec. Snipes, Conestoga, 5-2; 195--Haase, Lincoln Christian, dec. Driewer, Lincoln Christian, 4-1; 220--Matulka, Neumann, pinned Thonen, Conestoga, 3:09; 285--Cave, Weeping Water, pinned Kiefer, Cedar Bluffs, 3:23.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 132--Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, pinned Lindsey, Conestoga, 1:51; 160--Dickinson, Freeman, pinned Byers, Lincoln Christian, 2:10; 220--George, Winnebago, won by forfeit over Roth, Lincoln Christian.
YORK INVITATIONAL
GOLD BRACKET: 1st—Omaha Burke def. Papillion-LV South 45-26; SILVER BRACKET: 1st—Central City def. Lincoln Southeast 45-33; BRONZE BRACKET: Omaha Concordia def. Crete 54-30.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Kunz, Central City, 5-0; Durden, Papio South, 4-0; 113--Arends, Northwest, 5-0; Reyes, Omaha Burke, 5-0; 120--Rubino, Omaha Burke, 5-0; Ivey, York, 4-0; 126--Durr, Southeast, 5-0; Eliker, York, 4-0; 132--Burks, Omaha Burke, 5-0; 138--Quandt, Northwest, 5-0; Looney, Omaha Burke, 5-0; 145--Friesen, Northwest, 5-0; Schneiderheinz, Central City, 5-0; 152--Connor, Papio South, 4-0; 160--Zegers, Southeast, 5-0; Stapleton, Omaha Burke, 5-0; Ludacka, Omaha Concordia, 4-0; 170--Friendt, Southeast, 5-0; 182--Marxsen, Schuyler, 5-0; Marco, Papio South, 4-0; 195--Haberman, Omaha Westside, 5-0; Firmanik, Fairbury, 4-0; 220--Griess, Northwest, 5-0; 285--Haberman, Omaha Westside, 5-0; Hartman, Omaha Concordia, 4-0.