Prep wrestling results, 1/4

Wrestling
TOM DINEEN INVITATIONAL
At Creighton Prep
TEAM SCORING: 1. Papillion-La Vista, 219; 2. Omaha Burke, 196; 3. Underwood (Iowa), 184; 4. Omaha Westside, 152. 5. Lincoln Southeast, 135; 6. Woodbury Central (Iowa) 126; 7. Fremont, 99; 8. Lincoln Pius X, 98; 9. Creighton Prep, 97; 10. Lincoln High, 81; 11. Lincoln North Star, 81; 12. Elkhorn, 66; 13. Omaha North, 62; 14. Marquette High (Iowa) 41; 15. Lincoln Northeast, 38; 16. Omaha Roncalli, 35; 17. Omaha Northwest, 0.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Porter, Underwood, pinned Edwards, Westside, 1:55; 113--Reyes, Omaha Burke, pinned Sollazzo, Underwood, 3:33; 120--Barnes, Underwood, dec. Rubino, Omaha Burke, 5-2; 126--Klingensmith, Woodbury, pinned Rudner, Papio, 1:40; 132--Burks, Omaha Burke, pinned Myers, Omaha Westside, 3:52; 138--McGill, Woodbury, pinned Overman, Creighton Prep, 4:32; 145--Hamilton, Underwood, maj. dec. Haggin, Papio, 21-9; 152--Price, Papio, pinned Miller, Omaha Burke, 3:17; 160--Stapleton, Omaha Burke, pinned Zegers, Lincoln Southeast, 4:14; 170--Thew, Lincoln High, pinned Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, 2:55; 182--Maas, Papio, pinned Co. Haberman, Omaha Westside, :57; 195--Pray, Creighton Prep, pinned Johnson, Elkhorn, 1:58; 220--Gardner, Underwood, maj. dec. Moser, Fremont, 9-1; 285--Ca. Haberman, Omaha Westside, pinned Schrader, Lincoln Northeast.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 113--Reiber, Pius X, sv-1 Williams, Papio, 8-6; 126--Hughes, Marquette, maj. dec. Faust, Pius X, 14-4; 132--Andres, Pius X, pinned Ziegler, Underwood, 2:17; 138--Looney, Omaha Burke, pinned Hill, Lincoln Southeast, :43; 145--McCarty, Omaha Westside, pinned Mo, North Star, 4:22; 170--Morris, Papio, pinned Bohy, Pius X, 2:49; 182--Isom, North Star, dec. Glogowski, Creighton Prep, 3-2; 220--Folmer, Lincoln Southeast, maj. dec. Zatechka, Omaha Westside, 9-1.
BADGER DUALS
In Bennington
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 1st: Lincoln East 45, Bennington 17; 3rd: Elkhorn South 46, Bellevue East 36; 5th: Wahoo 47, Ralston 34; 7th: Gretna 63, Crete 11; 9th: Fairbury 48, Ashland-Greenwood 30.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Lauridsen, Bennington, 5-0; 113--Baustert, Lincoln East, 4-0; 120--McKee, Ralston, 5-0; 126--Buchanan, Crete, 5-0; Grice, Bellevue East, 5-0; 132--DeRosier, Bellevue East, 5-0; 138--Hester, Bellevue East, 5-0; Greenwood, Bennington, 5-0; 145--Talmadge, Ralston, 5-0; Sperling, Lincoln East, 5-0; 152--Flibotte, Bellevue East, 5-0; 160--Welch, Elkhorn South, 5-0; Mayfield, Lincoln East, 5-0; 182--Lyman, Lincoln East, 5-0; Hancock, Wahoo, 4-0; Thomsen, Elkhorn South, 4-0; 195--Bordovsky, Wahoo, 5-0; 220--Heiman, Gretna, 5-0; Menke, Bennington, 5-0; 285--Hernandez, Ralston, 5-0; Welch, Bellevue East, 5-0.
FILLMORE CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: York 201.5, Twin River 126, Palmer 108, Fillmore Central 106, Bishop Neumann 100, East Butler 97.5, Oakland-Craig 95, Yutan 90, Doniphan-Trumbull 78, Axtell 74, Weeping Water 60, Meridian 58, Louisville 46, Southern Valley 41, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 22, Palmyra 14, Superior 12, Hastings SC 8.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Arlt, Oakland-Craig, dec. Ohnoutka, Neumann, 2-0; 113--Schademann, Fillmore Central, won by forfeit; 120--Ivey, York, dec. Polivka, East Butler, 9-0; 126--Eliker, York, pinned Spatz, East Butler, 4:38; 132--Reimers, Palmer, dec. Blevins, Weeping Water, 2-1; 138--Klingsporn, Axtell, pinned Henkel, Yutan, 1:36; 145--French, Axtell, dec. Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 8-6; 152--Brecka, East Butler, dec. Gay, Palmer, 10-1; 160--Jones, Louisville, dec. Wichmann, Palmer, 3-2; 170--Lyons, York, dec. Maline, Oakland-Craig, 7-1; 182--Lyons, York, won by forfeit; 195--Diaz, York, dec. Alexander, Twin River, 5-1; 220--Rodriguez, York, pinned Hoit, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 1:07; 285--Cave, Weeping Water, pinned Asche, Fillmore Central, 3:00.