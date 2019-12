Prep wrestling results, 12/10

MILLARD WEST 47, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 24

106 --Russell, Millard West, dec. Maynard, 10-2; 113 --Hallett, North Star, by forfeit; 120 --Gaines, Millard West, pinned Jensen, 1:03; 126 --May, Millard West, dec. Belk, 14-6; 132 --Schollmeyer, Millard West, pinned Dillavou, 2:55; 138 --Jeanette, Millard West, by forfeit; 145 --Williams, Millard West, dec. Mo, 10-5; 152 --Hernandez, North Star, pinned Redfield, 0:36; 160 --Yost, North Star, dec. Bartlett, 6-1; 170 --Valencia, Millard West, pinned Dougherty, 1:57; 182 --Isom, North Star, dec. Vawter, 5-2; 195 --Nosal, Millard West, pinned Nagel, 0:40; 220 --Johnson, North Star, pinned Bladt, 1:29; 285 --Kocovsky, Millard West, pinned Fredenburg, 1:54.

OMAHA CONCORDIA 78, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 4

106--Hamill, OMC, won by forfeit; 113--Wilson, OMC, won by forfeit; 120--Wells, LL, dec. Patchin, 11-0; 126--Peters, OMC, pinned Davis, 0:30; 132--Jensen, OMC, won by forfeit; 138--McDonald, OMC, pinned Uhrich, 2:09; 145--Asche, OMC, pinned Suggitt, 1:07; 152--M. Hartman, OMC, pinned Dawe, 0:38; 160--Lukacka, OMC, won by forfeit; 170--S. Hartman, OMC, won by forfeit; 182--Todd, OMC, won by forfeit; 195--Neuhaus, OMC, won by forfeit; 220--Wieczorek, OMC, won by forfeit; 285--N. Hartman, OMC, won by forfeit.