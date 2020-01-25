Prep wrestling results, 1/25

Wrestling
NORTHEAST MIDWEST CLASSIC
TEAM PLACING: Pool A--1. Millard North, 2. Fremont, 3. Lincoln North Star, 4. Lincoln Northeast; Pool B--1. Elkhorn South, 2. Lincoln Southeast, 3. South Sioux City, 4. Creighton Prep.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Clanton, Millard North, 5-0; Francisco Becerra, 5-0; 113--Allerheiligen, Millard North, 5-0; 120--Durr, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; 126--White, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 132--Schuman, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 138--Meink, Millard North, 5-0; 145--Groth, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 152--Welch, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 160--Wentz, Fremont, 5-0; 182--Thomsen, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 195--Keller, Millard North, 5-0; Pray, Creighton Prep, 5-0; 285--Sivels, Millard North, 5-0.
BISHOP HEELAN (IOWA) INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Watertown 208, Logan Mognolia 183.5, Lincoln East 181, Lewis Central 122.5, LeMars 115.5, Westwood 108, Storm Lake 107.5, Aberdeen Central 102.5, Bishop Heelan 86, Sioux Falls Lincoln (S.D.) 53, Sioux Central 43, Sioux City West 37.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Smith, East, pinned Le, Watertown, 1:01; 113--Salfrank, Aberdeen Central, dec. Baustert, East, 7-4; 120--Heistand, Logan Magnolia, dec. Mentzer, Sioux Falls Lincoln; 126--Reisz, Logan Magnolia, pinned Dominguez, Lewis Central, 3:32; 132--Althoff, Watertown, pinned Swift, East, 1:46; 138--Waugh, Watertown, pinned McGowan, Bishop Heelan, 2:58; 145--Sperling, East, dec. Higgins, Lewis Central, 6-2; 152--Young, Watertown, dec. Lear, Lewis Central, 4-3; 160--Mayfield, East, tech. fell over Francksen-Small, LeMars, 21-6; 170--Lyman, East, dec. Stroup, Watertown, 7-2; 182--Hartford, Watertown, pinned Hoag, LeMars, 4:32; 195--Dreith, Storm Lake, pinned Wirtjes, Watertown, 3:15; 220--Johnsen, Logan Magnolia, pinned Hoppe, LeMars, 1:01; 285--Otto, LeMars, pinned Leonard, Westwood, 4:39.
OMAHA BURKE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Omaha Burke 234, Omaha Westside 127, Hinton (Iowa) 106.5, Omaha North 104, Lincoln Pius X 72, Omaha South 60, Omaha Benson 51, Omaha Northwest 39, Roncalli Catholic 39.
CHAMPIONS: 106--Reyes, Omaha Burke, 2-0; 113--Soe, Omaha Benson, 2-0; 120--N. Rubino, Omaha Burke, 5-0; 126--S. Rubino, Omaha Burke, 5-0; 132--Burks, Omaha Burke, 5-0; 138--Looney, Omaha Burke, pinned Harris, Omaha North, 0:51; 145--Bailey, Omaha North, pinned Sewell, Hinton (Iowa), 1:51; 152--Miller, Omaha Burke, pinned Brighton, Hinton (Iowa), 3:19; 160--Stapleton, Omaha Burke, 5-0; 170--Ramirez, Omaha South, 5-0; 182--Co. Haberman, Omaha Westside, pinned Stewart, Omaha North, 4:30; 195--Anderson, Hinton (Iowa), 2-0; 220--Vasquez, Omaha South, dec. Zatechka, Omaha Westside, 6-3; 285--Ca. Haberman, Omaha Westside, 5-0.
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 243, Archbishop Bergan 166, Bishop Neumann 115.5, Lincoln Christian 102, Omaha Concordia 93, Kearney Catholic 77, Boys Town 73.5, Columbus Scotus 57.5, Lincoln Lutheran 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 21, Hastings St. Cecilia 7.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, pinned Luther, Kearney Catholic, 1:14; 113--Kavan, Aquinas, dec. I. Wegrzyn, L. Christian, 6-0; 120--Arps, Bergan, pinned Wells, L. Lutheran, 1:34; 126--Zitek, Aquinas, pinned E. Wegrzyn, L. Christian, 4:17; 132--Taylor, Columbus Scotus, dec. Scott, Aquinas, 4-0; 138--Nickolite, Aquinas, SV-1, Feldner, Kearney Catholic, 4-2; 145--Schrad, Aquinas, won by forfeit; 152--Eller, Aquinas, dec. Daake, Kearney Catholic, 3-1; 160--Vrana, Bishop Neumann, pinned Marchand, Bergan; 170--McIntyre, Bergan, pinned Kment, Aquinas, 1:28; 182--Ballard, Boys Town, 5-0; 195--Schultz, Aquinas, pinned Meraz, Bergan, 3:14; 220--Cone, Bergan, major dec. Matulka, Bishop Neumann, 10-0; 285--Simonson, Bergan, major dec. Schramm, Aquinas, 8-0.
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Millard South 280.5, Northwest 134, Harlan (Iowa) 134, Blair 128, Bellevue East, 121, Pierce 96.5, Seward 93, Ralston 89, Plattsmouth 84.5, Fairbury 67, Auburn 66, Schuyler 59, Waverly 57.5, Gross Catholic 40, Falls City 33, Elkhorn 32, Lincoln High 31.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Duncan, Seward, pinned Nielson, Plattsmouth, 0:29; 113--Coyle, Millard South, dec. Arends, Northwest, 5-3; 120--Grice, Bellevue East, major dec. Adams, Millard South, 17-7; 126--Lemon, Harlan, dec. Mass, Ralston, 7-2; 132--DeRosier, Bellevue East, pinned Corcoran, Ralston, 2:24; 138--Antoniak, Millard South, dec. Quandt, Northwest, 5-0; 145--Taylor, Millard South, tech. fall over Talmadge, Ralston, 27-12; 152--Robertson, Millard South, pinned Cooley, Northwest, 1:57; 160--Smith, Millard South, pinned Jones, Blair, 0:22; 170--Bendorf, Harlan, pinned Kabourek, Gross, 2:29; 182--Marxsen, Schuyler, dec. Byington, Millard South, 2-1; 195--Firmanik, Fairbury, pinned Henry, Harlan, 4:12; 220--Trumble, Millard South, major dec. Griess, Northwest, 13-4; 285--Welch, Bellevue East, dec. Hernandez, Ralston, 4-1.
JOHN HIGGINS INVITATIONAL
At Lexington
TEAM SCORING: Bennington 157.5, Hastings 156.5, Norfolk 143, Scott Community 141.5, Beatrice 130.5, Wray 106.5, Gering 94, Adams Central 93, Sidney 92, North Platte 81, Lincoln Southwest 80.5, Holdrege 76, Lexington 73, McCook 64, Cozad 41, Gothenburg 18.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Lauridsen, Bennington, major dec. B. Collins, Wray, 12-2; 113--Kort, Adams Central, dec. McLaughlin, LSW, 1-0; 120--Arnold, Beatrice, dec. Bailey, Lexington, 6-0; 126--Ruffin, North Platte, dec. Weidner, 4-1; 132--Reinke, Beatrice, dec. Morrow, LSW, 3-2; 138--Wren, Scott Community, dec. Rocheleau, Gering, 8-6; 145--McDaniel, Scott Community, dec. Fago, Lexington, 8-2; 152--T. Collins, Wray, dec. Brumbaugh, Hastings, 5-0; 160--Hunsley, dec. Splater, Norfolk, 5-3; 170--Robb, Sidney, pinned Nelson, Beatrice, 1:36; 182--Pape, Hastings, major dec. Brauer, North Platte, 14-0; 195--Munoz, Holdrege, dec. Ostdiek, Beatrice, 11-8; 220--Menke, Bennington, pinned Molina, Wray, 1:34; 285--Bowers, Scott Community, dec. Hofrock, Sidney, 6-4.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET
At Wahoo
TEAM SCORING: Platteview 146, Arlington 134, Wahoo 130, Raymond Central 123.5, Fort Calhoun 79, Ashland-Greenwood 76, Syracuse 75.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Olberding, Fort Calhoun, won by injury default over Christo, Ashland-Greenwood; 113--Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Bridgmon, Syracuse, 5-2; 120--Albrecht, Ray. Central, dec. Bordovsky, Wahoo, 10-8; 126--Lausterer, Wahoo, SV-1 over Nadrchal, Platteview, 11-7; 132--Gilmore, Arlington, pinned Bryce, Ray. Central, 5:25; 138--Demonte, Platteview, dec. Maxon, Ray. Central, 9-3; 145--Johnson, Platteview, pinned Schultz, Ray. Central, 1:49; 152--Walling, Wahoo, SV-1 over Kreikemier, Ray. Central, 4-2; 160--Miller, Arlington, dec. Shanahan, Wahoo, 8-3; 170--Hancock, Wahoo, pinned Soden, Ray. Central, 2:26; 182--Horst, Platteview, pinned Henry, Ray. Central, 0:53; 195--Bordovsky, Wahoo, pinned Warner, Arlington, 1:18; 220--Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, 6-1; 285--Gay, Arlington, pinned Hegwood, Ashland-Greenwood, 0:41.