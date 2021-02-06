Prep wrestling results, 2/6

Wrestling
MILLARD SOUTH 47, LINCOLN EAST 17
106--Turman, Lincoln East, pinned Anderson, 3:15; 113--Baustert, Lincoln East, tech. fall over Rettele, 17-1, 5:33; 120--Coyle, Millard South, dec. Smith, 3-2; 126--Knopick, Millard South, tech. fall over Jurgens, 16-1, 4:00; 132--Toline, Lincoln East, dec. Robertson, 5-2; 138--Adams, Millard South, major dec. Swift, 13-0; 145--Antoniak, Millard South, tech. fall over Sherlock, 24-9, 6:00; 152--Robertson, Milalrd South, pinned Dempsey, 1:55; 160--Taylor, Millard South, pinned Kammerer, 1:22; 170--Latenser, Millard South, dec. Odell, 5-4; 182--Fisher, Lincoln East, dec. Tupper, 11-8; 195--Hoy, Millard South, dec. Ingwersen, 1-0; 220--Nash, Millard South, pinned Lyman, 1:5; 285--Olafson, Millard South, pinned McGlothlin, :39.
LINCOLN HIGH DUALS
TEAM RESULTS: Lincoln Southeast, 3-0; Lincoln Southwest, 2-1; Papillion-La Vista South, 1-2; Lincoln High, 0-3.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Durden, Papillion-La Vista South, 2-0; Phillips, Lincoln Southwest; 113--Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, 3-0; 120--Wojtasek, Lincoln Southwest, 3-0; 126--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 3-0; 132--Hinz, Lincoln Southeast, 3-0; McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, 3-0; 138--Arnold, Lincoln High, 3-0; 145--Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast, 3-0; 152--Cruse, Lincoln High, 3-0; 160--Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, 3-0; 170--Thew, Lincoln High, 3-0; James, Lincoln Southeast, 2-0; 182--McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, 3-0; Marco, Papillion-La Vista South, 2-0; 195--Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, 3-0; 220--Genetti, Lincoln Southeast, 3-0; Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest, 3-0; 285--Thiemann, Papillion-La Vista South, 3-0.
B2-B AT YORK
TEAM SCORES: Blair 176½, York 162, Wayne 142½, Omaha Gross 119½, Seward 103, Falls City 57.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 106—1st, Loges, Blair, pinned Schultz, Wayne, 4:47 ; 3rd, Nosbisch, Omaha Gross, pinned Holoch, York, 1:56; 113—1st, Duncan, Seward, dec. Frost, Blair, 8-3; 3rd, McManigal, Wayne, pinned Franks, Omaha Gross, 4:44; 120--1st, Floerching, Omaha Gross, dec. Rodriguez, York, 8-7; 3rd, Scott, Blair, pinned Feek, Falls City, 0:13; 126--1st, Ivey, York, dec. Olberding, Falls City, 12-4; 3rd, Munsell, Wayne, pinned Dick, Blair, 4:58; 132--1st, Eliker, York, dec. Jaqua, Wayne, 10-9; 3rd, Rosendale, Seward, pinned Le, Omaha Gross, 2:25; 138--1st, Schrad, Seward, pinned Barner, Wayne, 3:11; 3rd, Boswell, Blair, dec. Nacarelli, Omaha Gross, 11-4; 145--1st, Powers, Blair, won by forfeit over Duncan, Seward; 3rd, Paladino, Omaha Gross, won by forfeit over Streeter, York; 152--1st, Schoepf, Seward, pinned Strecker, Falls City, 0:26; 3rd, Jinez, Wayne. 160--1st, Lyons, York, pinned Berg, Blair, 1:38; 3rd, Zara, Wayne, won by forfeit over Brennan, Omaha Gross; 170--1st, Erickson, York, pinned Hill, Seward, 5:21; 3rd, Larsen, Blair, dec. Schramm, Falls City, 6-0; 182--1st, Korth, Wayne, won by forfeit by Lyons, York; 3rd, Hanson, Blair, dec. Gilbert, Omaha Gross, 7-4; 195--1st, Larsen, Blair, won by forfeit over Cotton, York; 3rd, Fields, Falls City, pinned Garcia, Omaha Gross, 2:04; 220--1st, Kabourek, Omaha Gross, dec. Carrillo, Wayne, 3-1; 3rd, Gaskill, Blair, won by forfeit over Collingham, York; 285--1st, Hume, Blair, pinned Velde, York, 2:25; 3rd, Nacarelli, Omaha Gross, pinned Armstrong, Wayne, 1:50.
B3-A AT OMAHA SKUTT
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 222, Norris 151, Ashland-Greenwood 95, Omaha Skutt 93½, Elkhorn 83, Crete 80.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 106—1st, Vanover, Beatrice, pinned Ramos, Crete, 3:05; 3rd, Allen, Omaha Skutt, dec. Stanley, Norris, 8-2; 113—Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, pinned Tri. Reinke, Beatrice, 2:00; 3rd, Ienn, Elkhorn, won by ultimate tiebreaker over Clarke, Crete, 6-5; 120—1st, Ourada, Omaha Skutt, pinned Karlin, Beatrice, 3:42; 3rd, Jacobs, Norris, pinned Karre, Elkhorn, 4:02; 126—1st, Arnold, Beatrice, pinned Eggleston, Norris, 0:39; 3rd, Ramos, Omaha Skutt, pinned Linares, Crete, 0:32; 138—1st, Tre. Reinke, dec. Kruse, Omaha Skutt, 3-1; 3rd, Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Adams, Norris, 4-2; 145—1st, Bice, Norris, dec. Hart, Elkhorn, 10-4; 3rd, Williamson, Beatrice, dec. Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, 7-2; 152—1st, Maschmann, Beatrice, dec. Spaulding, Norris, 4-1; 3rd, Stara, Elkhorn, dec. Binder, Crete, 2-0; 160—1st, Koch, Beatrice, won by SV-1 over Villwok, Elkhorn, 10-8; 3rd, Upton, Ashland-Greenwood, pinned Richards, Norris, 4:56; 170—1st, Keehn, Beatrice, pinned Schmielau, Elkhorn, 1:07; 3rd, Croteau, Norris, pinned Liebentritt, Omaha Skutt, 2:27; 182—1st, Nelson, Beatrice, pinned Vicente, Crete, 1:19; 3rd, Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, via bye; 195—1st, Meyer, Norris, pinned Bahnson, Beatrice, 4:17; 3rd, Syed, Elkhorn, dec. Harris, Ashland-Greenwood, 12-4; 285—1st, Uden, Crete, pinned Cleave, Norris, 0:48; 3rd, Markey, Beatrice, pinned Glover, Elkhorn, 3:00.
B3-B AT AURORA
TEAM SCORES: Northwest 179, Aurora 171½, Wahoo 153, Plattsmouth 128½, Mount Michael 86, Fairbury 72.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 106--1st, Svoboda, Aurora, pinned Ruff, Northwest, 1:56; 3rd, Nuckolls, Wahoo, dec. Coleman, Plattsmouth, 12-3; 113--1st, Nielsen, Plattsmouth, dec. Foster, Wahoo, 5-4; 3rd, Alcorta, Northwest, pinned Crouse, Mount Michael, 4:29; 120--1st, Arends, Northwest, pinned Oswald, Aurora, 1:22; 3rd, Cline, Mount Michael, pinned Weers, Fairbury, 2:03; 132--1st, Bordovsky, Wahoo, pinned Cherek, Plattsmouth, 1:34; 3rd, Gerths, Fairbury, pinned Yendra, Northwest, 2:53; 138--1st, Lausterer, Wahoo, pinned Neuin, Plattsmouth, 1:28; 3rd, Duran, Mount Michael, won by forfeit over Ruff, Northwest; 145--1st, Kluck, Aurora, pinned Detwiler, Mount Michael, 3:27; 3rd, Lausterer, Wahoo, pinned Bushhousen, Northwest, 4:10; 152--1st, Kemling, Aurora, dec. Hasenkamp, Wahoo, 11-4; 3rd, Arends, Northwest, pinned Adkins, Plattsmouth, 1:27; 160--1st, Colgrove, Plattsmouth, dec. Cooley, Northwest, 8-2; 3rd; Arner, Fairbury, pinned Andresen, Wahoo, 2:32; 170--1st, Weekley, Northwest, pinned, Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 1:47; 3rd, McCown, Fairbury, pinned Broome, Wahoo, 3:48; 182--1st, Owens, Aurora, won by forfeit Hancock, Wahoo; 3rd, Adkins, Plattsmouth, dec. Stein, Northwest, 12-1; 195--1st, Papineau, Aurora, dec. Isele, Northwest, 3-0; 3rd, Gustafson, Mount Michael, dec. Lausterer, Wahoo, 9-4; 220--1st, Allen, Aurora, pinned Rohleder, Wahoo, 5:20; 3rd, Richtarik, Fairbury, pinned Moorman, Northwest, 3:26; 285--1st, Hyson, Fairbury, dec. Jividen, Aurora, 5-2.
C-1A AT DAVID CITY
TEAM SCORES: David City 209, Boone Central 166, Fillmore Central 146, Fort Calhoun 101, Tri County 63, Wood River 58, Tekamah-Herman 40.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 106--1st, McCoy, Fort Calhoun, dec. Meyer, Fillmore Central, 4-3; 3rd, Luna, Boone Central, dec. Schindler, David City, 10-3; 113--1st, Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Bongers, David City, 7-1; 3rd, Wood, Boone Central, won by forfeit over Trowbridge, Fillmore Central; 120--1st, Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Schindler, David City, 4-0; 3rd, Dozler, Boone Central, dec. Waddington, Wood River, 2-0; 126--1st, Schademann, Fillmore Central, pinned Hemmingsen, Boone Central, 4:16; 3rd, Zegers, David City, pinned Duros, Fort Calhoun, 0:16; 132--1st, Spatz, David City, dec. Fushia, Fillmore Central, 11-2; 3rd, Schafer, Boone Central, won by forfeit over Martinez, Tri County; 138--1st, Burt, Tekamah-Herman, pinned Ancheta, Wood River, 1:17; 3rd, Nun, Fillmore Central, pinned Underwood, David City, 1:17; 145--1st, Eickmeier, David City, dec. Hinirchs, Fillmore Central, 6-2; 3rd, Grape, Boone Central, pinned Braniff, Tekamah-Herman, 2:03; 152--1st, Harris, David City, pinned Thompson, Wood River, 5:11; 3rd, Reedy, Tri County, dec. Monroe, Fillmore Central, 8-2; 160--1st, Schafer, Boone Central, pinned Stoner, Fillmore Central, 2:47; 3rd, Schram, Tekamah-Herman, pinned Lewandowski, Tri County, 2:12; 170--1st, Daro, David City, pinned Turner, Fillmore Central, 1:27; 3rd, Hudson, Boone Central, pinned Lacey, Wood River, 0:56; 182--1st, Vodicka, David City, pinned Cleveland, Boone Central, 3:57; 3rd, Nixon, Fort Calhoun, pinned Baker, Tri County, 0:43; 195--1st, Beeson, Tri County, pinned Weber, Boone Central, 1:10; 3rd, English, Wood River, pinned Touring, Fort Calhoun, 0:54; 220--1st, Escamilla, David City, pinned Hartline, Fort Calhoun, 0:57; 3rd, Moser, Boone Central, pinned Adams, Fillmore Central, 2:18; 285--1st, Ingwersen, David City, dec. Asche, Fillmore Central, 4-2; 3rd, Rose, Boone Central, pinned Ambrose, Tri County, 1:25.
C-2B AT RAYMOND CENTRAL
TEAM SCORES: Yutan 194, Raymond Central 177½, Syracuse 122, Conestoga 102½, Quad County Northeast 78, Archbishop Bergan 59, Wakefield 41, Sutton 38.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 106--1st, Pilkington, Yutan, pinned Chase, Wakefield, :27; 3rd, Beed, Quad County Northeast, won by forfeit; 113--1st, Schultz, Raymond Central, pinned Kolc, Yutan, 1:54; 3rd, Caudill, Syracuse, pinned Gloe, Conestoga, 2:00; 120--1st, Ruffner, Conestoga, pinned Shultz, Raymond Central, :56; 3rd, Rupp, Yutan, pinned Goebel, Syracuse, :42; 126--1st, Albrecht, Raymond Central, major dec. Chini, Conestoga, 11-3; 3rd, Arlt, Yutan, injury forfeit over Brandt, Syracuse, 1:20; 132--1st, Bryce, Raymond Central, dec. Williams, Conestoga, 6-5; 3rd, Kult, Yutan, dec. Smith, Syracuse, 9-2; 138--Plowman, Conestoga, pinned Maxson, Raymond Central, :33; 3rd, Krajicek, Yutan, dec. Chase, Wakefield, 8-7; 145--1st, Janke, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Henkel, Yutan, 3:17; 3rd, Peterson, Raymond Central, dec. Ohlrich, Quad County Northeast, 13-6; 152--1st, Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, dec. Hollandsworth, Quad County Northeast, 9-7; 3rd, Pruss, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Bischoff, Syracuse, :42; 160--1st, Hinrichs, Sutton, pinned Wacker, Yutan, 4:58; 3rd, Parde, Raymond Central, pinned Fischer, Wakefield, 2:33; 170--1st, Jessen, Yutan, pinned Wander, Syracuse, 1:02; 3rd, Fellers, Archbishop Bergan, dec. Soden, Raymond Central, 8-1; 182--1st, Egr, Yutan, dec. Jelinek, Raymond Central, 8-3; 3, Wathor, Quad County Northeast, pinned Nordhues, Syracuse, 1:21; 195--1st, Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Casey, Quad County Northeast, 1:40; 3rd, Totilas, Conestoga, pinned Hedges, Archbishop Bergan, :44; 220--1st, Cook, Yutan, pinned Sterns, Raymond Central, :10; 3rd, Salcedo, Wakefield, dec. Buchanan, Syracuse, 4-1; 285--1st, Pinkelman, Yutan, pinned Burr, Syracuse, 1:01; 3rd, Smith, Sutton, pinned Carson, Quad County Northeast, 1:53.
C-3B AT LOGAN VIEW
TEAM SCORES: Logan View 189½, Cross County/Osceola 138, Twin River 113, Ponca 96, HTRS 71, Lincoln Lutheran 50, Palmyra 26, BRLD 23
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 106--1st, Sprakel, Ponca, injury forfeit over Shoup, Cross County/Osceola, :01; 113--1st, McGee, Logan View, tech. fall over Kirby, Cross County/Osceola, 15-0, 3:24; 3rd, Whitaker, BRLD, won by forfeit; 120--1st, Mueller, Logan View, dec. Johnson, Twin River, 5-3; 126--1st, Anderson, Ponca, dec. Gregory, Logan View, 9-4; 3rd, Coats, HTRS, pinned Wieting, Lincoln Lutheran, :39; 132--1st, Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, dec. Strain, Twin River, 7-1; 3rd, Keenan, Logan View, pinned Gehring, Palmyra, 4:13; 138--1st, Valdivia, Logan View, dec. Taylor, Ponca, 8-4; 3rd, Urkoski, Twin River, injury forfeit over Nuttelman, Cross County/Osceola, :22; 145--1st, McNulty, Logan View, pinned Marsden, Cross County/Osceola, 4:21; 3rd, Ahmedov, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Bratrsovsky, HTRS, 1:38; 152--1st, Graham, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Zoucha, Twin River, 2:58; 3rd, Dowding, Palmyra, pinned Kaup, Logan View, 2:38; 160--1st, Reed, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Tenski, Twin River, 4-2; 3rd, Cook, Ponca, pinned Wobken, Logan View, 3:59; 170--1st, Jones, Twin River, dec. Bennett, Ponca, 5-0; 3rd, Pope, Palmyra, dec. Ruwe, Logan View, 2-1; 182--1st, Maloley, HTRS, dec. Jones, Twin River, 2-1; 3rd, Silva, Logan View, pinned Brehm, Cross County/Osceola, 1:20; 195--1st, Sterup, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Booth, Logan View, 9-2; 3rd, Worthey, HTRS, pinned Gehring, Twin River, 2:25; 220--1st, Cone, Logan View, pinned Bittner, HTRS, 4:34; 3rd, Logue, Ponca, pinned Masek, Lincoln Lutheran, 1:24; 285--1st, Heyes, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Whitley, BRLD, 3:55; 3rd, Faulks, HTRS, dec. McGee, Logan View, 4-0.
D2-B AT DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL
TEAM SCORES: Southwest 175, Twin Loup 159, Ansley/Litchield 126, Palmer 79, Freeman 75, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 72, Doniphan-Trumbull 53½, West Holt 36, Elgin/PJ 22.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 106--1st, Osborn, Twin Loup, pinned Havelka, Freeman, :51; 3rd, Hartman, Ansley/Litchfield, pinned Burkey, Doniphan-Trumbull, 2:08; 113--1st, Beckman, Elgin/PJ, pinned Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 5:14; 3rd, Stritt, Southwest, pinned Estrada, Twin Loup, 4:53; 120--1st, Kipp, Twin Loup, pinned VanPelt, Southwest, :34; 3rd, Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, won by forfeit; 126--1st, Kerns, Southwest, pinned Lewis, Ansley/Litchfield, 3:18; 3rd, Keith, Twin Loup, pinned Ostdiek, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, :28; 132--1st, Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull, dec. Ogden, West Holt, 6-1; 3rd, Trew, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Stark, Ansley/Litchfield, 4:04; 138--1st, Latimer, Southwest, pinned Dowse, Twin Loup, :54; 3rd, Davis, West Holt, dec. Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield, 6-5; 145--1st, Reimers, pinned Quandt, Twin Loup, 3:23; 3rd, Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Ellis, Southwest, :49; 152--1st, VanPelt, Southwest, pinned Grint, Twin Loup, 3:33; 3rd, Alberts, Freeman, pinned Pistulka, West Holt, 2:28; 160--1st, Dickinson, Freeman, major dec. Tryon, Southwest, 11-2; 3rd, Bottorf, Twin Loup, medical forfeit over C. Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield; 170--1st, H. Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield, pinned Micheel, Twin Loup, 5:12; 3rd, Goes, Freeman, pinned Guzman, Palmer, 2:20; 182--1st, Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield, pinned Downey, Southwest, 4:36; 3rd, Schneider, Twin Loup, pinned Payne, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 2:03; 195--1st, Larson, Ansley/Litchfield, TB-1, Reimers, Palmer, 4-3; 3rd, Horne, Doniphan-Trumbull, tech. fall over Parde, Freeman, 18-2; 220--1st, Wichmann, Palmer, pinned Hardy, Southwest, 5:55; 3rd, Barela, Ansley/Litchfield, pinned Fisher, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, :50; 285--1st, Shoemaker, Southwest, dec. Baland, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-1; 3rd, Stromberg, won by forfeit.