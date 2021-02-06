Prep wrestling results, 2/6

B2-B AT YORK

DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 106—1st, Loges, Blair, pinned Schultz, Wayne, 4:47 ; 3rd, Nosbisch, Omaha Gross, pinned Holoch, York, 1:56; 113—1st, Duncan, Seward, dec. Frost, Blair, 8-3; 3rd, McManigal, Wayne, pinned Franks, Omaha Gross, 4:44; 120--1st, Floerching, Omaha Gross, dec. Rodriguez, York, 8-7; 3rd, Scott, Blair, pinned Feek, Falls City, 0:13; 126--1st, Ivey, York, dec. Olberding, Falls City, 12-4; 3rd, Munsell, Wayne, pinned Dick, Blair, 4:58; 132--1st, Eliker, York, dec. Jaqua, Wayne, 10-9; 3rd, Rosendale, Seward, pinned Le, Omaha Gross, 2:25; 138--1st, Schrad, Seward, pinned Barner, Wayne, 3:11; 3rd, Boswell, Blair, dec. Nacarelli, Omaha Gross, 11-4; 145--1st, Powers, Blair, won by forfeit over Duncan, Seward; 3rd, Paladino, Omaha Gross, won by forfeit over Streeter, York; 152--1st, Schoepf, Seward, pinned Strecker, Falls City, 0:26; 3rd, Jinez, Wayne. 160--1st, Lyons, York, pinned Berg, Blair, 1:38; 3rd, Zara, Wayne, won by forfeit over Brennan, Omaha Gross; 170--1st, Erickson, York, pinned Hill, Seward, 5:21; 3rd, Larsen, Blair, dec. Schramm, Falls City, 6-0; 182--1st, Korth, Wayne, won by forfeit by Lyons, York; 3rd, Hanson, Blair, dec. Gilbert, Omaha Gross, 7-4; 195--1st, Larsen, Blair, won by forfeit over Cotton, York; 3rd, Fields, Falls City, pinned Garcia, Omaha Gross, 2:04; 220--1st, Kabourek, Omaha Gross, dec. Carrillo, Wayne, 3-1; 3rd, Gaskill, Blair, won by forfeit over Collingham, York; 285--1st, Hume, Blair, pinned Velde, York, 2:25; 3rd, Nacarelli, Omaha Gross, pinned Armstrong, Wayne, 1:50.