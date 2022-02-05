Prep wrestling results, 2/5

Wrestling

STATE DUALS TOURNAMENT

In Kearney

CLASS A

Quarterfinals: Millard South 52, Omaha Westside 24; Norfolk 40, North Platte 27; Papillion-La Vista 36, Lincoln East 27; Grand Island 45, Columbus 31.

Semifinals and consolations: Millard South 41, Norfolk 24; Grand Island 43, Papillion-La Vista 24; North Platte 48, Omaha Westside 24; Lincoln East 41, Columbus 25.

Placement matches: 1st—Millard South def. Grand Island 45-27; 3rd—Papillion-La Vista def. Norfolk 38-32; 5th—Lincoln East def. North Platte 40-33; 7th—n/a.

CLASS B

Quarterfinals: Blair 51, Minden 21; Hastings 33, Scottsbluff 27; Bennington 47, Broken Bow 25; Waverly 46, Columbus Lakeview 21.

Semifinals and consolations: Blair 33, Hastings 28; Bennington 49, Waverly 25; Scottsbluff 50, Minden 15; Broken Bow 43, Columbus Lakeview 21.

Placement matches: 1st—Bennington def. Blair 33-32; 3rd—Waverly def. Hastings 38-30; 5th—Scottsbluff def. Broken Bow 36-19; 7th—n/a.

CLASS C

Quarterfinals: Aquinas 55, David City 15; St. Paul 39, Yutan 25; Battle Creek 46, Logan View 24; O'Neil 41, Fillmore Central 29.

Semifinals and consolations: Aquinas 50, St. Paul 18; Battle Creek 38, O'Neil 34; David City 39, Yutan 27; Fillmore Central 40, Logan View 27.

Placement matches: 1st—Aquinas Catholic def. Battle Creek 48-18; 3rd—St. Paul def. O'Neill 39-38; 5th—Fillmore Central def. David City 56-18; 7th—n/a.

CLASS D

Quarterfinals: Mullen 51, Alma 30; Pender 49, Arapahoe 24; Thayer Central 40, Ravenna 27; Sutherland 54, Winside 20.

Semifinals and consolations: Mullen 47, Pender 30, Sutherland 48, Thayer Central 24; Arapahoe 54, Alma 30; Ravenna 42, Winside 31.

Placement matches: 1st—Sutherland def. Mullen 58-19; 3rd—Thayer Central def. Pender 54-19; 5th—Arapahoe def. Ravenna 36-34; 7th—n/a.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 64, LINCOLN HIGH 10

106--Andrew, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 113--Schaffer, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Moo, 3:13; 120--Lima Martinez, Lincoln Southeast, major dec. Buerer-Martinez, 15-5; 126--Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Shaikh, 1:37; 132--Htoo, Lincoln High, dec. Rauner, 6-2; 138--Durr, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 145--Kwa, Lincoln High, major dec. Pasco, 13-3; 152--Zegers, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Moll, Lincoln High, 1:21; 160--Haupt, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Lu,1:05; 170--Coons, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Delancey, :36; 182--Folmer, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Lee, 4:36; 195--McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Walbrecht, 1:07; 220--Dragoo, Lincoln High, dec. James, Lincoln Southeast, 10-4; 185--Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 40, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 39

106--Kriegler, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Tollefsen, 1:23; 113--McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Kriegler, 6-0; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 126--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Lovings, 1:11; 132--Brakenhoff, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Zegers, 3:31; 138--Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Young, 4:41; 145--McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Brown, 1:02; 152--Rivera, Papillion-La Vista South, major dec. Morgan, 13-4; 160--Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Wilson, 3:55; 170--Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 182--Marco, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Miron, 3:33; 195--Swartz, Lincoln Southwest, pinned O'Connor, 2:25; 220--Brachtel, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Hill, 1:15; 185--Thiemann, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Tollefsen, 1:23.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 69, LINCOLN HIGH 12

106--H. Kriegler, Papillion-La Vista South, won by forfeit; 113--L. Kriegler, Papillion-La Vista South, won by forfeit; 120--Buerer-Martinez, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 126--Sindelar, Papillion-La Vista South, tech. fall over Thew, 16-0, 4:46; 132--Brakenhoff, Papillion-La Vista South, major dec. Htoo, 19-6; 138--Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Kwa, 5:15; 145--Gable, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Moll, 1:28; 152--Rivera, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Lu, 1:29; 160--Wilson, Papillion-La Vista South, won by forfeit; 170--Delancey, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 182--Marco, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Lee, :33; 195--O'Connor, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Walbrecht, 1:17; 220--Brachtel, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Dragoo, 5:19; 285--Thiemann, Papillion-La Vista South, won by forfeit.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 52, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 27

106--Phillips, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Andrew, :28; 113--Schaffer, Lincoln Southeast, pinned McLaughlin, 5:34; 120--Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Lima Martinez, 1:26; 126--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Fuchs, 2:00; 132--Rauner, Lincoln Southeast, dec. Snow, 6-1; 138--Durr, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 145--McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Pasco, :15; 152--Morgan, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Zegerss, 1:00; 160--Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Haupt, 4:44; 170--Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Coons, 1:04; 182--Miron, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Folmer; 195--McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Swartz, 1:23; 220--James, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Hill, 1:07; 285--Peters, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 60, LINCOLN HIGH 15

106--Phillips, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 113--double forfeit; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 126--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Shaikh, 1:53; 132--Htoo, Lincoln High, pinned Snow, 1:47; 138--Kwa, Lincoln High, dec. Young, 10-5; 145--McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 152--Morgan, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 160--Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 170--Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Delancey, 1:38; 182--Miron, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Lee, 1:13; 195--Swartz, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Walbrecht, :44; 220--Dragoo, Lincoln High, pinned Hill, 1:57; 285--Peters, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 41, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 36

106--Kriegler, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Andrew, 2:52; 113-- Kriegler, Papillion-La Vista South, tech. fall over Schaffer, 19-3; 120--Lima Martinez, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 126--Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Lovings, 1:02; 132--Brakenhoff, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Raunder, 2:29; 138--Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, dec. Durr, 5-3; 145--Pasco, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Gable, 3:08; 152--Rivera, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Zegers, 1:34; 160--Wilson, Papillion-La Vista South, dec. Haupt, 6-4; 170--Coons, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 182--Marco, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Folmer, 1:46; 195--McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, pinned O'Connor, :48; 220--James, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 285--Thiemann, Papillion-La Vista South, won by forfeit.

GIRL'S A-1 DISTRICT

TEAM SCORES: Norfolk 96½, Schuyler 95, Fremont 74, Chadron 71½, Nebraska City 71, Conestoga 59½, Omaha North 57½, Millard West 54, Yutan 53½, Ralston 53, Wahoo 52, Louisville 48, Millard South 45, Omaha Central 37, Beatrice 35, Plattsmouth 28, Scribner-Snyder 26, Omaha Bryan 24, Valentine 13, Falls City 7, Elgin/Pope John 4, Omaha Benson 3, Waverly 3, Chase County 0, Malcolm 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 100--Thiele, Louisville, dec. Ruby, Nebraska City, 9-3; 107--Au. Pehrson, Yutan, pinned Williamson, Chadron, 1:23; 114--Barber, Plattsmouth, pinned Plowman, Conestoga, 3:10; 120--Al. Pehrson, Yutan, pinned Pollard Norfolk, 1:16; 126--Lee, Nebraska City, pinned Trofholz, Conestoga, 2:12; 132--Meiman, Omaha North, dec. Rasmussen, Chadron, 6-4; 138--Ritchey, Ralston, pinned Wemhoff, Schuyler, 2:50; 145--Rose, Omaha Central, pinned Boeselager, Chadron, 2:16; 152--Green, Omaha North, pinned Jones, Louisville, 3:35; 165--Ricketts, Wahoo, pinned Sash, Millard West, 0:27; 185--Hampton, Millard South, pinned Alba, Schuyler, 1:14; 235--Moackler, Fremont, pinned Guerrero-Pena, Fremont, 0:34.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0