Prep wrestling results, 2/4

Wrestling
ADAMS CENTRAL INVITE
TEAM SCORES: Aurora 154, Lexington 148, Northwest 146, Superior 101½, Centennial 82½, Fremont 72, Lincoln North Star 72, Adams Central 42, Holdrege 39.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: McDonald, Superior, pinned Kaiser, Lexington, 1:14; 113--O'Connor, North Star, pinned Thorell, Lexington, 3:33; 120--Naylor, Lexington, major dec. Ruff, Northwest, 10-2; 126--Neeman, Superior, pinned Cano, Lexington, 4:17; 132--Konrad, Lexington, pinned Kosek, Centennial, 1:05; 138--Saurer, Adams Central, pinned Rodriguez, Lexington, 2:57; 145--Dodson, Centennial, pinned Janssen, Holdrege, 2:56; 152--Everhart, Superior, pinned Cooley, Northwest, 1:09; 160--Kemling, Aurora, pinned Bushhousen, 1:50; 170--Dalton, Fremont, major dec. Ewoldt, Northwest, 12-3; 182--Papineau, Aurora, pinned Payne, Centennial, 1:45; 195--Owens, Aurora, dec. Alfaro, Fremont, 3-1; 220--Allen, Aurora, SV-1 Isele, Northwest, 3-1; 285--Jividen, Aurora, dec. Richardson, Fremont, 6-0.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 132--Lammers, North Star; 220--Paxton, North Star.
GRAND ISLAND CC 28, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 24
106--double forfeit; 113--VanderTop, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Rief, :32; 120--double forfeit; 126--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 132--Nelson, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Miller, 1:43; 145--double forfeit; 152--Escalante-Lopez, GICC, major dec. Uhrich, 17-7; 160--Alberts, GICC, won by forfeit; 170--Messere, GICC, pinned Schleicher, 1:14; 195--Borges, GICC, won by forfeit; 220--Masek, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 285--double forfeit.
FAIRBURY INVITE
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 207, Milford 196, Fairbury 108, Seward 106½, York 78.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Roschewski, Beatrice, pinned Bear, Fairbury, 1:46; 113--Rea, Milford, major dec. Duryea, Seward, 11-2; 120--Duncan, Seward, dec. Reinke, Beatrice, 5-4; 126--Karlin, Beatrice, pinned Kenning, Milford, :21; 132--Vondra, Milford, pinned Jackson, Seward, 1:34; 138--Schoepf, Seward, dec. Gerths, Fairbury, 4-2; 145--Williamson, Beatrice, dec. Loosvelt, York, 3-2; 152--Chapman, Milford, pinned Powers, Beatrice, 2:54; 160--Maschmann, Beatrice, pinned Springer, Milford, 3:52; 170--Keehn, Beatrice, dec. Scdoris, Milford, 10-4; 182--Nelson, Beatrice, pinned Vance, Milford, :49; 195--Oborny, Milford, pinned Hyson, Fairbury, 1:05; 220--Ostdiek, Beatrice, pinned Buchli, Milford, 5:39; 285--Hyson, Fairbury, med. forfeit over Velde, York.
ECNC TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Falls City 151, Malcolm 145, Tri County 142½, East Butler 138, Tekamah-Herman 110, Auburn 73, Palmer 71, Louisville 57½, Yutan 55, Freeman 54, Palmyra 42, Weeping Water 34, Johnson County Central 29½, Southern 19, Friend 14.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Williams, Tekamah-Herman, pinned Krajicek, Yutan, 1:39; 113--Zulkosi, Falls City, injury time over Kocian, East Butler, 2:10; 120--Bohac, East Butler, pinned Egr, Yutan, 3:12; 126--Polivka, East Butler, dec. Spahr, Tri County, 4-2; 132--Brecka, East Butler, dec. Sorensen, Louisville, 11-4; 138--Olberding, Falls City, dec. Reedy, Tri County, 6-0; 145--Breckenridge, Tekamah-Herman, SV-1 Martinez, 3-1; 152--Burt, Tekamah-Herman, major dec. Dowding, Palmyra, 14-2; 160--Brecka, East Butler, UTB Hall, Auburn, 2-2; 170--Zoucha, Malcolm, pinned Denzin, Freeman, :59; 182--Courter, Malcolm pinned Baker, Tri County, 1:48; 195--Fields, Fall City pinned Kerns, Tri County, 1:47; 220--Reimers, Palmer pinned Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra, 1:38; 285--Nolte, Falls City, pinned Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 2:29.
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's results
TEAM SCORES: East Butler 144, Shelby-Rising City 111½, Cross County/Osceola 96, High Plains 76, Dorchester 39, Centennial 38, Meridian 23.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Urkoski, High Plains, pinned Mentink, Cross County/Osceola, 4:57; 113--Kocian, East Butler, pinned Turpitt, Shelby-Rising City, 0:26; 120--Bohac, East Butler, tech. fall over Shoup, Cross County/Osceola, 17-0; 126--Polivka, East Butler, pinned Eickmeier, Shelby-Rising City, 1:19; 132--Marino, High Plains, dec. Brecka, East Butler, 4-2; 138--Urkoski, High Plains, pinned Glasshoff, East Butler, 1:40; 145--Belt, Shelby-Rising City, pinned Orta, East Butler, 3:03; 152--Knoll, Shelby-Rising City, dec. Songster, Centennial, 14-3; 160--Fjell, Shelby-Rising City, pinned Clark, East Butler, 0:57; 170--Graham, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Adam, Meridian, 0:51; 182--Brehm, Cross County/Osceola; 220--Vrbka, Shelby-Rising City, tech. fall Keith, Centennial, 16-0; 285--Tyser, Dorchester, pinned Hageman, East Butler, 1:26.
