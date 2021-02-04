Prep wrestling results, 2/4

Wrestling
LINCOLN HIGH 66, OMAHA NORTH 12
106--double forfeit; 113--Thew, Lincoln High, pinned Lane, :59; 120--Shaikh, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 126--Htoo, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 132--Rodriquez, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 138--Arnold, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 145--Cruse, Lincoln HIgh, pinned Reyes, 2:51; 152--Hamric, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 160--Kwa, Lincoln High, pinned Hawkins, 1:18; 170--Thew, Lincoln High, pinned Marquez, 3:27; 182--Htoo, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 195--Saeed, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 220--Stewart, Omaha North, won by forfeit; 285--Guzman, Omaha North, won by forfeit.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 36, BELLEVUE WEST 36
106--Vu, Lincoln Northeast, won by forfeit; 113--Magee, Lincoln Northeast, pinned Downing, 2:50; 120--Hosick, Bellevue Wesst, dec. Shaner, 12-5; 126--Bryant, Bellevue West, dec. Golden, 6-5; 132--Walters, Lincoln Northeast, pinned Palermo, 1:47; 138--Moraski, Bellevue West, pinned Lott, :47; 145--Krause, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Curtis, 4-2; 152--Morgan, Lincoln Northeast, pinned Libby, 2:36; 160--Mahoney, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Campos, 6-0; 170--McDonnell, Bellevue West, pinned Riffle, 3:20; 182--Garza, Bellevue West, pinned Eloume, 3;35; 195--Alley, Lincoln Northeast, pinned Glasgo, 5:27; 220--Keller, Bellevue West, pinned Vogt, 5:42; 285--Johnson, Bellevue West, pinned Shottenkirk, 2:40.
NOTE: Lincoln Northeast won tiebreak by criteria (forfeits).
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 41, MILLARD WEST 27
106--Haynes, Milalrd West, pinned Ruskamp, :09; 113--Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Russell, 1:07; 120--Buelt, Millard West, pinned Lima Martinez, 5:02; 126--Durr, Lincoln Southeast, major dec. Jackson, 12-4; 132--Hinz, Lincoln Southeast, major dec. Schollmeyer, 11-2; 138--Pasco, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Mcllhon, :30; 145--Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Murad, 1:48; 152--Haupt, Lincoln Southeast, dec. Williams, 8-6; 160--Wallace, Millard West, dec. Geiger, 9-2; 170--James, Lincoln Southeast, Redfield, 3:20; 182--Blair, Millard West, dec. McClatchey, 5-1; 195--Nosal, Millard West, pinned Friendt, 3:21; 220--Genetti, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Bladt, 1:30; 285--Kocovsky, Millard West, dec. Anthony, 4-3.
MILLARD NORTH 45, LINCOLN PIUS X 21
106--Sanchez, Millard North, won by forfeit; 113--Clanton, Millard North, won by forfeit; 120--Allerheiligen, Millard North, won by forfeit; 126--Robbins, Millard North, won by forfeit; 132--Moore, Millard North, dec. Wehling, 7-9; 138--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Bengston, 1:52; 145--Faust, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Nigh, 1:48; 152--Mazour, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Johnson, 3:59; 160--Petry, Millard North, major dec. Martin, 22-9; 170--Espinoza, Millard North, major dec. Andres, 15-5; 182--Nigh, Millard North, dec. Thomas, Pius X, 4-2; 195--Hill, Millard North, dec. Andreasen, 7-0; 220--Bosland, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Shiney, 3-0; 285--Sivels, Millard North, major dec. Mora, 16-5.