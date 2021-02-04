Prep wrestling results, 2/4

LINCOLN HIGH 66, OMAHA NORTH 12

106--double forfeit; 113--Thew, Lincoln High, pinned Lane, :59; 120--Shaikh, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 126--Htoo, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 132--Rodriquez, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 138--Arnold, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 145--Cruse, Lincoln HIgh, pinned Reyes, 2:51; 152--Hamric, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 160--Kwa, Lincoln High, pinned Hawkins, 1:18; 170--Thew, Lincoln High, pinned Marquez, 3:27; 182--Htoo, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 195--Saeed, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 220--Stewart, Omaha North, won by forfeit; 285--Guzman, Omaha North, won by forfeit.