Prep wrestling results, 2/3

Wrestling
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 45, MILLARD WEST 34
106--Davis, Millard West, pinned Andrew, 1:55; 113--Haynes, Millard West, pinned Schaffer, :22; 120--Russell, Millard West, major dec. Lima Martinez, 19-6; 126--Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Arocho, 1:30; 132--Rauner, Lincoln Southeast, TB-1, Buelt, 8-5; 138--Durr, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Olson, 2:21; 145--Murad, Millard West, pinned Zegers, 4:44; 152--Jeanette, Millard West, won by forfeit; 160--Haupt, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Jackson, 3:05; 170--Coons, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Peacock, 1:02; 182--Blair, Millard West, pinned Folmer, 1:14; 195--McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Villalobos, 1:36; 220--James, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Johnson, 1:37; 285--Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Koubsky, 1:42.
LINCOLN PIUS X 42, MILLARD NORTH 31
People are also reading…
106--Ivanov, Pius X, pinned Kling, 3:01; 113--Masters, Millard North, pinned Reiber, 2:25; 120--Kuchma, Millard North, pinned Scodoris, 3:16; 126--Robbins, Millard North, pinned Gomez, 3:50; 132--Moore, Millard North, pinned Scott, 2:43; 138--Keller, Millard North, major dec. Armagost, 16-2; 145--Schulzkump, Pius X, pinned Kirwa, :43; 152--Andres, Pius X, pinned Nigh, 1:55; 160--Enders, Millard North, dec. Martin, 3-2; 170--S. Andres, Pius X, pinned Petry, 3:32; 182--Andreasen, Pius X, pinned Roth, :49; 195--Boatman, Pius X, pinned Chintamadaka, 1:55; 220--Bohy, Pius X, dec. Shiney, 9-2; 285--Mora, Pius X, dec. Neibur, 7-0.
OMAHA NORTH 40, LINCOLN HIGH 39
106--Phillips, Omaha North, won by forfeit; 113--Moo, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 120--Leslie, Omaha North, pinned Buerer-Martinez, :31; 126--Thew, Lincoln High, pinned Williamson, :26; 132--Lane, Omaha North, pinned Perez, 4:25; 138--Htoo, Lincoln High, dec. Madut, 3-2; 145--Kwa, Lincoln High, pinned Moo, 3:03; 152--Cruse, Lincoln High, pinned Subba, :42; 160--Reyes, Omaha North, pinned Lu, 3:04; 170--Smith, Omaha North, pinned Delancey, :19; 182--Marquez, Omaha North, major dec. Lee, 9-1; 195--Walbrecht, Lincoln High, pinned Kinsella, :56; 220--Dragoo, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 285--Terry, Omaha North, won by forfeit.