Boys wrestling
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 63, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 18
106--Roberts, Northeast, won by forfeit; 113--Tomka, Southeast, won by forfeit; 120--Lima Martinez, Southeast, won by forfeit now; 126--Hicken, Southeast, won by forfeit; 132--Schaffer, Southeast, pinned Janssen, 5:55; 138--Holzer, Southeast, won by forfeit; 145--Durr, Southeast, pinned Morehead, 2:44; 152--Schroder, Southeast, pinned Poulsen, 1:20; 160--France, Southeast, pinned McMillian, 1:14; 170--Zuniga, Southeast, dec. Yager, 14-8; 182--Havel, Northeast, won by forfeit; 195--Eloume, Northeast, pinned Ebeler, 1:48; 220--Sullivan-Diaz, Southeast, won by forfeit; 285--Johnson, Southeast, won by forfeit.