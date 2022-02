Prep wrestling results, 2/1

Wrestling

LINCOLN EAST 58, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 10

106--Rakes, Lincoln East, won by forfeit; 113--Meier Jr., Lincoln East, won by forfeit; 120--Turman, Lincoln East, dec. Jacobsen, 5-2; 126--Baustert, Lincoln East, major dec. Kates, 14-6; 132--Snow, Lincoln Southwest, major dec. Havel, 17-5; 138--Toline, Lincoln East, pinned Zegers, 1:44; 145--Sherlock, Lincoln East, won by forfeit; 152--Dempsey, Lincoln East, SV-1 Morgan, 6-4; 160--Miigerl, Lincoln East, pinned Harrington, :57; 170--Spivey, Lincoln East, pinned H. Miron, 1:42; 182--Schwerdtfeger, Lincoln East, dec. T. Miron, 8-3; 195--Swartz, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Dickey, 1:03; 220--Lyman, Lincoln East, won by forfeit; 285--McGlothlin, Lincoln East, dec. Peters, 2-1.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 52, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 24

106--Phillips, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 113--O'Connor, Lincoln North Star, won by forfeit; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Broeker, 1:33; 126--Jochum, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 132--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, pinned English, :26; 138--Dillavou, Lincoln North Star, dec. Zegers, 3-2; 145--Davis, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Hauschild, :40; 152--Morgan, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Bourassa, 1:26; 160--Manzo, Lincoln North Star, pinned Harrington, 1:14; 170--Hauschild, Lincoln North Star, dec. H. Miron, 4-3; 182--T. Miron, Lincoln Southwest, major dec. Nebesniak, 10-0; 195--Swartz, Lincoln Southwest, won by forfeit; 220--Paxton, Lincoln North Star, won by forfeit; 285--Peters, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Meyer, 1:11.

LINCOLN EAST 62, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9

106--Rakes, Lincoln East, won by forfeit; 113--Meier Jr., Lincoln East, dec. O'Connor, 7-0; 120--Turman, Lincoln East, pinned Broeker, 1:21; 126--Bauster, Lincoln East, won by forfeit; 132--Hoge, Lincoln North Star, pinned Havel, 1:40; 138--Toline, Lincoln East, pinned Dillavou, 2:00; 145--Sherlock, Lincoln East, won by forfeit; 152--Dempsey, Lincoln East, pinned Bourassa, 3:31; 160--Manzo, Lincoln North Star, dec. Miigerl, 14-9; 170--Spivey, Lincoln East, dec. Hauschild, 4-2; 182--Schwerdtfeger, Lincoln East, technical fall over Nebesniak, 16-1, 4:21; 195--Dickey, Lincoln East, won by forfeit; 220--Lyman, Lincoln East, dec. Paxton, 3-1; 285--McGlothlin, Lincoln East, pinned Meyer, :32.

LINCOLN PIUS X 52, BELLEVUE EAST 24

106--Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 113--Reiber, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 120--Teeters, Bellevue East, pinned Scodoris, :33; 126--Conway, Bellevue East pinned Gomez, 1:50; 132--Scott, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Gillespie, 1:55; 138--Grice, Bellevue East, pinned Armagost, 3:20; 144--Schulzkump, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Koehler, 4-1; 150--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, major dec. Parker, 19-7; 157--Martin, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Gann, 3:47; 165--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 175--Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Chandler, 4-2; 190--Sidzyik, Bellevue East, won by forfeit; 215--Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 285--Mora, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Foster, 2:32.

