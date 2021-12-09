 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling results, 12/9
Wrestling

LINCOLN EAST 66, GRETNA 15

106--Rakes, East, pinned Roll, :32; 113--Meier, East, pinned Hall, :57; 120--Wiens, East, won by forfeit; 126--Baustert, East, pinned Sheldon, 4:36; 132--Smith, East, won by forfeit; 138--Toline, East, pinned Malfait, 1:27; 145--Sherlock, East, pinned Hall, 3:25; 152--Arend, Gretna, dec. Dempsey, 8-4; 160--Miigerl, East, pinned Nickolite, 2:30; 170--Wagner-Alley, Gretna, pinned Spivey, :59; 182--Cunningham, Gretna, pinned Schwerdtfeger, 4:47; 195--Dickey, East, won by forfeit; 220--Lyman, East, won by forfeit; 285--Roberts, East, won by forfeit.

