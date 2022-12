Prep wrestling results, 12/6

Boys wrestling

LINCOLN EAST 69, GRETNA 11

106--Thompson, Gretna, pinned McRoberts, 3:30; 113--Meier, East, pinned Johnson, 1:08; 120---Shaner, East, pinned Roll, :42; 126--Rakes, East, pinned Soucek, :31; 132--Turman, East, pinned Vice, 1:43; 138--Toline, East, pinned McArtor, 1:39; 152--Potratz, East, dec. Zeleny, 14-8; 160--Miigerl, East, pinned, Ienn, 1:44; 170--Larchick, Gretna, tech. fall over Ondrak, 16-1, 4:22; 182--C. Schwerdtfeger, East, won by forfeit; 195--G. Schwerdtfeger, East, won by forfeit; 220--Lyman, East, won by forfeit; 285--Karr, East, won by forfeit.

BELLEVUE EAST 51, LINCOLN PIUS X 30

106--Tut, Pius X, won by forfeit; 113--Race, Bellevue East, pinned Duero, 1:30; 120--Ivanov, Pius X, pinned Hike, 3:56; 126--Nelson, Pius X, pinned Mack, 2:44; 132--Teeters, Bellevue East, pinned Scodoris, 2:57; 138--Grieb, Bellevue East, pinned Minchow, Pius X; 145--Ginter, Bellevue East, pinned Armagost, 4:35; 152--Parker, Bellevue East, tech. fall over Doering, 18-1, 4:42; 160--Greib, Bellevue East, major dec. Willis, 13-1; 170--S. Andres, Pius X, pinned Chandler, 2:35; 182--Chandler, Belleuve East, pinned J. Andreasen, 2:39; 220--Bohy, Pius X, pinned Duncan, 1:34; 285--Bollinger, Bellevue East, pinned Hunt, 5:36.

OMAHA BRYAN 69, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 12

106--Mohamed, Bryan, pinned Temple, :38; 113--Unle, Bryan, tech. fall over Roberts, 19-3, 2:11; 120--C. Soe, Bryan, won by forfeit; 126--Bratetic, Brayn, pinned Stege, :36; 132--Rath, Bryan, major dec. Perez, 15-3; 138--Salat, Bryan, pinned Janssen, 3:27; 145--Sterling, Bryan, won by forfeit; 152--Juma, Bryan, won by forfeit; 160--Cardenas, Bryan, won by forfeit; 170--Arevalo, Bryan, won by forfeit; 182--Gonzalez, Bryan, won by forfeit; 195--Eloume, LNE, pinned Thomas, 2:43; 220--P. Soe, Bryan, won by forfeit; 285--Covington, LNE, won by forfeit.

Girls wrestling

CRETE 54, LINCOLN HIGH 30

100--Sheruza, Lincoln High, pinned Lucas Velasquez, :33; 105--Woods, Crete, won by forfeit; 110--Cortez-Goitia, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 115--Guerra-Avalos, Lincoln High, pinned Jilej, 3:44; 120--Sheruza, Lincoln High, won by forfeit; 125--Williamson, Crete, won by forfeit; 130--Cervantes Menoza, Crete, won by forfeit; 135--Morales, Crete, won by forfeit; 140--Lopez, Crete, won by forfeit; 145--Nelson, Crete, won by forfeit; 155--Alvarez, Lincoln High, pinned Steele, :56; 170--Lopez Alvis, Crete, won by forfeit; 190--Rueda, Crete, pinned Reyes-Castillo, 2:16; 235--Ramirez, Crete, won by forfeit.

OMAHA BRYAN 24, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 6

125--Gonzalez, Omaha Bryan, pinned Tessman, 3:04; 135--Narvaez, Omaha Bryan, won by forfeit; 140--Rivera, Omaha Bryan, pinned Ackley, 4:32; 155--Rauda, Omaha Bryan, won by forfeit; 190--Bass, LNE, won by forfeit.

Double forfeits: 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 130, 145, 170, 235.