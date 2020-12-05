Prep wrestling results, 12/5

Wrestling
CONESTOGA CLASSIC
TEAM SCORES: Syracuse 188, Bishop Neumann 162.5, Conestoga 117.5, HTRS 93, Freeman 72.5, Weeping Water 71.5, Palmyra 64, Louisville 60, High Plains 46, Winnebago 41, Cedar Bluffs 6.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Havelka, Freeman, pinned Koehnen, Conestoga, 1:25; 113--Caudill, Syacuse, pinned Wilson, Weeping Water, :46; 120--Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, dec. Goebel, Syracuse, 4-1; 126--Brandt, Syracuse, dec. Lierman, Bishop Neumann, 14-10; 132--Chini, Conestoga, dec. Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann, 11-5; 138--Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann, won by tech. fall over Williams, Conestoga, 21-4, 5:27; 145--Plowman, Conestoga, major dec. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, 19-6; 152--Blevins, Weeping Water, pinned Bischoff, Syracuse, :41; 160--Dickinson, Freeman, won by tech. fall over Dowding, Palmyra, 16-0, 4:56; 170--Vrana, Bishop Neumann, dec. Wander, Syracuse, 8-3; 182--Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Burch, Weeping Water, 2:45; 195--Worthey, HTRS, pinned Urbanec, Winnebago, 1:12; 220--Bittner, HTRS, pinned Callahan, Louisville, 2:29; 285--Burr, Syracuse, pinned Earth, Winnebago, :56.
BOB AREHART INVITATIONAL
At Friend
TEAM SCORES: Milford 198, Fillmore Central 191, Yutan 174, Thayer Central 138.5, Centennial 102, Tri County 88.5, Palmer 87, Southern 43, Dorchester 13, Friend 13.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Meyer, Fillmore Central, dec. Wells, Thayer Central, 8-0; 113--Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, pinned Kolc, Yutan, 3:37; 120--Gewecke, Fillmore Central, dec. Sinn, Thayer Central, 5-0; 126--Schluckebier, Milford, pinned Schademann, Fillmore Central, 2:24; 132--Vondra, Milford, pinned Payne, Centennial, 4:33; 138--Nun, Fillmore Central, pinned Chapman, Milford, 3:15; 145--Reimers, Palmer, pinned Henkel, Yutan, 2:24; 152--Kult, Yutan, dec. Monroe, Fillmore Central, 3-0; 160--Springer, Milford, pinned Stewart, Thayer Central, 3:26; 170--Scdoris, Milford, pinned Stoner, Fillmore Central, 2:43; 182--Egr, Yutan, dec. Vance, Milford, 10-7; 195--Reimers, Palmer, dec. Beeson, Tri County, 9-6; 220--Cook, Yutan, dec. Wichmann, Palmer, 4-2; 285--Asche, Fillmore Central, pinned Fehlhafer, Centennial, 0:33.
