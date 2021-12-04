Prep wrestling results, 12/4

Wrestling
LINCOLN PIUS X INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice Orange 192, Lincoln Pius X Gold 139½, Norris 125½, Omaha Central Purple 114, Lincoln Pius X Green 50, Norris JV 37, Beatrice Black 34, Omaha Central White.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X Gold, 2-0; 113--Bonam Jr., Omaha Central Purple, 5-0; 120--Creek, Beatrice Orange, 2-0; 126--Karlin, Beatrice Orange, 3-0; 132--Jelinek, Beatrice Orange, 5-0; 138--Reinke, Beatrice Orange, 2-0; 145--Schulzkump, Lincoln Pius X Gold, 4-0; 152--Andres, Lincoln Pius X Gold, won by tech. fall over Bice, Norris, 3:08; 160--Maschmann, Beatrice Orange, 5-0; 170--Spaulding, Norris, 7-0; 182--Kehn, Beatrice Orange, 5-0; 195--Nelson, Beatrice Orange, 3-0; 220--Bohy, Lincoln Pius X Gold, 3-0, 285--Kemp, Omaha Central Purple, 6-0.
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Grand Island 176½, North Platte 155, Lincoln Southwest 127, Kearney 120, Creighton Prep 97½, Lincoln Southeast 88, Scottsbluff 87.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Phillips, Lincoln Southwest, 4-0; 113--Pedro, Grand Island, 5-1; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 126--Obermiller, Grand Island, pinned Kennel, North Platte, 4:46; 132: Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 138--Durr, Lincoln Southeast, won by tech. fall over Wagner, Scottsbluff, 3:08; 145--Salpas, Grand Island, dec. McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, 1-0; 152--Dzingle, Grand Island, 4-0; 160--Johnson, Creighton Prep, won by tech. fall over Brauer, North Platte, 2:19; 170--Kuchera, Kearney, dec. Trevino, Scottsbluff, 5-3; 182--Rathjen, North Platte, def. Mobley, Scottsbluff, 9-2; 195--Pope, Creighton Prep, dec. Kovarik, Kearney, 6-3; 220--Genatone, North Platte, pinned James, Lincoln Southeast, 1:00.
FRIEND INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Milford 225½, Fillmore Central 154, Thayer Central 146, Yutan 142, Tri County 125, Centennial 103, Shenandoah, IA, 86, Crete 66, Lincoln Lutheran 61½, Palmer 54½, Hi-Line 47½, Southern 26, Friend 12, Dorchester 4.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Krajicek, Yutan, pinned Stewart, Centennial, 1:52; 113--Wells, Thayer Central, TB-1 over Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, 8-2; 120--Schernikau, Centennial, dec. Sinn, Thayer Central, 5-4; 126--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, dec. Kohout, Milford, 5-0; 132--Schademann, Fillmore Central, major dec. Vondra, Milford, 14-4; 138--Reedy, Tri County, dec. Monroe, Fillmore Central, 7-3; 145--Martinez, Tri County, major dec. Laughlin, Shenandoah, 12-1; 152--Chapman, Milford, pinned Stassines, Fillmore Central, 1:27; 160--Springer, Milford, pinned Burd, Thayer Central, :37; 170--Scdoris, Milford, dec. Mumford, Thayer Central, 4-1; 182--Vance, Milford, dec. Jessen, Yutan, 4-1; 195--Schulte, Thayer Central, pinned Kerns, Tri County, 2:18; 220--Reimers, Palmre, dec. Oborny, Milford, 3-1; 285--Fehlhafer, Centennial, pinned Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, 5:13.
VERN EKFELT INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Omaha North 190½, South Sioux City 170, Elkhorn North 155, Tri-Center, Iowa 97, Falls City 79, Omaha South 79, CB Thomas Jefferson 40, Omaha Benson 39, Lincoln High 19.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Phillips, Omaha North, 2-0; 113--Japp, Elkhorn North, 2-0; 120--Williams, Omaha North, 4-0; 126--Leslie, Omaha North, 2-0; 132--Berg, South Sioux City, won by tech. fall over Flaharty, Tri-Center, 4:50; 138--Olberding, Falls City, won by tech. fall over Clarys, Elkhorn North, 0:48; 145--Radicia, Elkhorn North, 2-0; 152--Nelson, Tri-Center, won by tech. fall over R. Smith, Omaha North, 4:20; 160--Palmer, South Sioux City, 4-0; 170--J. Smith, Omaha North, won by tech. fall over Siidow, South Sioux City, 2:50; 182--Freeberg, Tri-Center, won by medical fft. over Marquez, Omaha North; 195--Limon, South Sioux City, 4-0; 220--Stewart, Omaha North, pinned Webster, Elkhorn North, 1:42; 285--Terry, Omaha North, 4-0.
CONESTOGA COUGAR CLASSIC
TEAM SCORES: Logan View 185, Syracuse 173, Bishop Neumann 167, Conestoga 123, HTRS/Pawnee City 115, Lincoln Christian 77, High Plains 73, Weeping Water 30, Palmyra 28, Freeman 19, Louisville 16, Winnebago 15, Cedar Bluffs 0.
CHAMPIONSHP MATCHES: 106--Urkoski, High Plains, pinned Koehnen, Conestoga, 4:54; 113--Sprague, Syracuse, pinned Hubert, Bishop Neumann, :32; 120--Hart, Bishop Neumann, dec. McGee, Logan View, 8-2; 126--Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, dec. Goebel, Syracuse, 5-3; 132--McGrew, Lincoln Christian, dec. Gregory, Logan View, 7-2; 138--Chini, Conestoga, dec. Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann, 9-7; 145--Plowman, Conestoga, dec. McGrew, Lincoln Christian, 11-9; 152--Petersen, Syracuse, pinned Anderson, Conestoga, 1:55; 160--Specht, Bishop Neumann, dec. Leech, HTRS/PC, 8-4; 170--Vrana, Bishop Neumann, SV-1 over Maloley, HTRS/PC, 3-1; 182--Silva, Logan View, dec. Wander, Syracuse, 3-0; 195--Bittner, HTRS/PC pinned Demike, Weeping Water, :41; 220--Booth, Logan View, dec. Worthey, HTRS/PC, 7-2; 285--Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra, pinned Buchanan, Syracuse, :16.