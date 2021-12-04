Prep wrestling results, 12/4

VERN EKFELT INVITATIONAL

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Phillips, Omaha North, 2-0; 113--Japp, Elkhorn North, 2-0; 120--Williams, Omaha North, 4-0; 126--Leslie, Omaha North, 2-0; 132--Berg, South Sioux City, won by tech. fall over Flaharty, Tri-Center, 4:50; 138--Olberding, Falls City, won by tech. fall over Clarys, Elkhorn North, 0:48; 145--Radicia, Elkhorn North, 2-0; 152--Nelson, Tri-Center, won by tech. fall over R. Smith, Omaha North, 4:20; 160--Palmer, South Sioux City, 4-0; 170--J. Smith, Omaha North, won by tech. fall over Siidow, South Sioux City, 2:50; 182--Freeberg, Tri-Center, won by medical fft. over Marquez, Omaha North; 195--Limon, South Sioux City, 4-0; 220--Stewart, Omaha North, pinned Webster, Elkhorn North, 1:42; 285--Terry, Omaha North, 4-0.