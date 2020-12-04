Prep wrestling results, 12/4

Wrestling
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW INVITE
TEAM SCORES: Columbus Lakeview 145, Elkhorn Valley 130, Wayne 128, David City 127, Gibbon 110, Cross County/Osceola 100, North Bend Central 97, East Butler 76, Fullerton 40, Columbus Scotus 37.5, Shelby-Rising City 21.
CHAMPIONSHIPS MATCHES: 106--Kocian, East Butler, pinned Wyatt, Columbus Lakeview, :42; 113--Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, dec. Bohac, East Butler, 7-3; 120--Escandon, Gibbon, pinned Norton, North Bend Central, 1:46; 126--Miller, Elkhorn Valley, pinned Schindler, David City, 3:02; 132--Jaqua, Wayne, dec. Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview, 5-2; 138--Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview, dec. Munsell, Wayne, 7-2; 145--Aguilar, Gibbon, pinned Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 5:23; 152--Mullally, North Bend Central, pinned Eickmeier, David City, 3:18; 160--Graham, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Yockey, Gibbon, 4:00; 170--Reed, Cross County/Osceola, SV-1 over, Brecka, East Butler, 6-4; 182--Vodicka, David City, pinned Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 3:14; 195--Korth, Wayne, pinned Smith, Columbus Lakeview, 5:11; 220--Sterup, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Land, Fullerton, 1:01; 285--Owen, North Bend Central, pinned Carrillo, Wayne, 5:00.
