Prep wrestling results, 12/31

Boys wrestling
TOM DINEEN INVITATIONAL
At Creighton Prep
TEAM SCORES: Papillion-La Vista 206, Lincoln Southwest 168, Grand Island 159, Elkhorn North 153½, Fremont 138, Creighton Prep 133, Omaha Westside 117, Omaha North 97, Lincoln Southeast 92, Lincoln North Star 91, Lincoln Pius X 84½, Fort Calhoun 72½, Elkhorn 65½, Omaha Burke 28, Omaha Roncalli 28, Marquette 22, Lincoln Northeast 11.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--1st: Ferguson, Elkhorn North, SV-1 over Niroomand-rad, Papillion-La Vista, 3-2; 3rd: Bishop, Grand Island, tech. fall over Phillips, Lincoln Southwest, 19-2, 5:38; 113--Durden, Papillion-La Vista, major dec. Ivanov, Pius X, 13-5; 3rd: Geschke, North Star, major dec. Phillips, Omaha North, 16-2; 120--1st: Sanchez, Creighton Prep, pinned Edwards, Omaha Westside, 3:23; 3rd: Kontos, Grand Island, major dec. Johnson, Fremont, 8-0 126--1st: Brandle, Omaha Westside, dec. Snow, Southwest, 7-1; 3rd: Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Lasher, Fort Calhoun, 2:48; 132--1st: Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec. L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 7-3; 3rd: Bates, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Cortez, Grand Island, :53; 138--1st: E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, pinned Cannon, Omaha North, 1:08; 3rd: Booth, Grand Island, major dec. Watterson, 9-0; 145--1st: Durr, Lincoln Southeast, major dec. Burt, Omaha Burke, 10-2; 3rd: Young, Southwest, dec. Perez, Fremont, 10-4; 152--1st: Dzingle, Grand Island, SV-1 over McCarty, Omaha Westside, 5-3; 3rd: Hauschild, North Star, dec. Russell, Creighton Prep, 3-1; 160--1st: Myers, Omaha Westside, dec. Johnson, Creighton Prep, 10-3; 3rd: Morgan, Southwest, pinned McDougald, Elkhorn North, 3:58; 170--1st: S. Andres, pinned Baptista, Southwest, 3:23; 3rd: Stara, Elkhorn, major dec. Dalton, Fremont, 15-4; 182--1st: Villwok, Elkhorn, dec. Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, 4-3; 3rd: Bonar, Creighton Prep, dec. Oliver, Grand Island, 7-6; 195--1st: Alfaro, Fremont, major dec. Popish, Papillion-La Vista, 8-0l; 3rd: Hulbert, Creighton Prep, pinned Hostetler, Grand Island, 2:08; 220--1st: Bohy, Pius X, pinned Wagner, Fremont, 1:55; 3rd: Webster, Elkhorn North, pinned Morris, Papillion-La Vista, 2:30; 285--1st: Terry, Omaha North, pinned Richardson, Fremont, 3:00; 3rd: Protaskey, Elkhorn North, pinned Pittman, Grand Island, 2:07.