Prep wrestling results, 12/31

Wrestling
SHELBY-RISING CITY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Logan View 192½, Howells-Dodge 170, Plainview 146, Guardian Angels CC 133½, Mount Michael 115, Shelby-Rising City 92, Crete 74, North Bend Central 73, Lincoln Lutheran 72, Stanton 53, Lutheran High Northeast 28, Friend 16½.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Lopez, GACC; 113--McGee, Logan View; 120--Brichacek, Howells-Dodge, pinned Peters, Logan View, 3:33; 126--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, dec. Mosel, Plainview, 9-1; 132--Gregory, Logan View, pinned Reed, Stanton, 0:37; 138--Mosel, Plainview, pinned Foust, Logan View, 3:01; 145--Frahm, Plainview, dec. Belt, Shelby-Rising City, 4-3; 152--Baumert, GACC, dec. Kment, Stanton, 9-3; 160--Hegemann, Howells-Dodge, pinned Rhynalds, North Bend Central, 4:36; 170--Belina, Howells-Dodge, pinned Wobken, Logan View, 0:49; 182--Bayer, Howells-Dodge, dec. Silva, Logan View, 5-4; 195--Vrbka, Shelby-Rising City, dec. Rolf, GACC, 5-2; 220--Booth, Logan View, pinned Balch, Mount Michael, 1:03; 285--Djidoho, Mount Michael, dec. Fraher, GACC, 3-1.